Blackburn Rovers are interested in signing Shrewsbury Town striker Tom Bloxham, according to the Daily Mail.

As well as Rovers, there is also interest from Championship duo Swansea City and Rotherham United.

Bloxham has had a breakthrough campaign with Shrewsbury and his performances in League One have now caught the eye of teams from higher up in the EFL.

Would Bloxham be a good signing for Blackburn Rovers?

We asked the writers at FLW for their thoughts on this potential deal and if the striker is ready to play in the Championship…

James Reeves

Bloxham would be an intriguing signing for Blackburn.

He has plenty of potential and at just 19 years old, would represent an exciting long-term investment for the club.

However, there are question marks over whether he would be ready for the Championship immediately having failed to score in 34 appearances for Shrewsbury this season, so perhaps a loan back to the Shrews or another League One club would be sensible.

Rovers could also benefit from some more experienced additions to what is already a young squad, with a particular lack of depth in the forward areas.

But Bloxham is an excellent talent and working with a manager in Jon Dahl Tomasson who is known for giving youth a chance would be hugely beneficial for his career.

Brett Worthington

This is a signing that I don’t think many Blackburn fans would have expected to read before this summer.

This is a signing that is not only for now, but a player that can be a long-term signing for the Lancashire club.

Not only this season, but in the last few in the Championship, Blackburn have shown they are a side that isn’t afraid of playing young, talented footballers. Under Jon Dahl Tomasson, they have had plenty of young players this season, and Bloxham would be another to add to the list.

He is very raw and still unproven, and there will be question marks over whether he is ready for the Championship, considering he hasn’t scored in the games he’s played for Shrewsbury this season.

However, he would be a long-term signing, and maybe a loan or two away from Ewood Park would benefit him in the short term, so his career at Blackburn can progress, and he can become a real asset for them.

Josh Cole

Unless Blackburn view Bloxham as a long-term project, they ought to steer clear of being dragged into a battle for his signature this summer.

The forward has struggled to make a lasting impact for Shrewsbury Town in League One this season and may not be ready to step up to the Championship at this stage of his career.

Despite featuring on 27 occasions in the third tier during the current term, Bloxham has yet to find the back of the net. Instead of making a move for the teenager, Blackburn should switch their focus to drafting in an individual who has a proven track-record of delivering the goods at Championship level.