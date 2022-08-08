“A long, long time” – Steve Bruce delivers claim about West Brom summer arrival

West Bromwich Albion boss Steve Bruce has suggested new medical director Tony Strudwick is as good a signing as he’s seen “in a long, long time”.

Strudwick was appointed to the position last month as part of Albion’s newly formed football board, which will also include a director of football administration and a director of football operations.

The 49-year-old left Arsenal, where he had been the head of academy performance, to link back up with Bruce after the pair had worked together at Sheffield Wednesday.

Strudwick’s impressive CV also includes a long spell as head of performance at Manchester United during Sir Alex Ferguson’s reign as well as roles with both the England and Wales national teams.

Speaking to the Express&Star, Bruce waxed lyrical about the off-field appointment.

He said: “I have to say over all of the signings we got over the summer, Tony is as good as I’ve seen in a long, long time.

“It’s just everything, the way he is, conducts himself, the presentation, the whole thing is the real deal.

“Unfortunately (at Sheffield Wednesday) I took him in and left after four weeks, which he wasn’t very happy about as you can imagine. “He’s a huge part, to have somebody as good as that in the club is terrific.”

As part of his new role, Strudwick will be in the dugout alongside Bruce for the Championship clash against Watford at The Hawthorns this evening.

Albion are searching for their first win of the season after a 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough on the opening weekend.

The Verdict

This is a big claim from Bruce but Strudwick’s experience does speak for itself.

He’s got a hugely impressive CV and looks like a fantastic addition to the backroom stance.

Albion suffered some important injury blows last term and Bruce will know just how important it is going to be to keep the likes of Daryl Dike fit this term as they chase promotion.

Supporters may not always be able to see his influence but a behind-the-scenes reshuffle is no bad thing for West Brom after a disappointing few seasons.

