Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl will depart Hillsborough at the end of the season and head for Championship-bound Southampton, as the Saints are set to part ways with Ivan Juric.

The Saints have had a dismal return to the Premier League this term, taking just nine points from 27 games – sitting 13 points adrift of safety.

Despite making the change by replacing Russell Martin, former Roma boss Juric has failed to turn the tide, with the South Coast side still struggling to compete alongside the top-flight heavyweights.

With Southampton almost destined to make a return to the Championship next campaign, it has been revealed that the club are unlikely to keep Juric at the club beyond this season, with the Croat expected to activate the breakaway clause inserted into his contract.

With this in mind, Southampton will be on the hunt for a new manager to kick off their return in the Championship, with Wednesday boss Danny Rohl being previously linked with the post and expected to be a prime target when Juric leaves.

It is sure to be an anxious time for Wednesday fans after the season concludes, with speculation only set to ramp up regarding Rohl's future.

Carlton Palmer backs Danny Rohl to make Sheffield Wednesday exit

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Carlton Palmer has reiterated his belief that Danny Rohl will be Southampton manager next season, with the club in a better position than Sheffield Wednesday to help him deliver success.

Palmer said: “Taking just nine points and 13 points from safety, Southampton are set to part company with Ivan Juric.

“It’s been a disastrous season for Southampton, and they are in no better position than when they sacked Russell Martin. I understood why Russell had to go, although he did a magnificent job in getting them promoted, but his refusal to change the way they played and not getting results were the reasons they had to change, but bringing in Juric hasn’t seen any improvement.

Danny Rohl's record as Sheffield Wednesday manager (as per Transfermarkt) Games 78 Won 31 Drawn 15 Lost 32 Win percentage 39.7%

“Apparently there is a break clause in Juric’s contract, so they will part ways with him, and the name Danny Rohl has been linked with Southampton, an experienced Championship coach, so it is seen as a logical next step.

“This will be disappointing news for Sheffield Wednesday supporters, but I thought it was strange Shea Charles had agreed a season-long loan from Southampton, and then they recalled him earlier this season, and I think that was over the fact Sheffield Wednesday refused permission for Rohl to speak to Southampton, and now Charles is back at Wednesday for the rest of the season, so whether a deal has been done for Rohl to go at the end of the season I don’t know, but that saga was very telling for me.

“Rohl has done an unbelievable job at Sheffield Wednesday, firstly to keep the club up and now, up until a few games ago, they were in the running for the play-offs, so I think he’s destined to move on to a club that can meet his requirements to be successful and Southampton will give him the tools to push them back to the Premier League at the first attempt.”

Danny Rohl Sheffield Wednesday exit looks inevitable

With Danny Rohl and Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri’s relationship being pushed to breaking point, many connected with Wednesday will feel it is broken beyond repair.

Related Barry Bannan drops big update on his Sheffield Wednesday future The Owls’ captain insists he is open to staying but acknowledges the club’s stance on contract decisions.

Meanwhile, Rohl is reportedly keen to reduce the compensation fee in his contract, with this speaking volumes about where the German sees himself in the long-term future.

As the Saints view Rohl as a top managerial target in the summer, it feels almost inevitable that the 35-year-old will move to St Mary’s, with Southampton providing the perfect opportunity to raise his credentials as a coach even further and help him realise his top-flight ambitions.