‘A little surprised’ – These Norwich City fans react to multiple player announcement

Norwich City have announced their list of released players ahead of next season as they prepare for life back in the Premier League.

The Yellows are heading straight back to the top flight after just the one season in the Sky Bet Championship and will be eager to ensure they do not return to the second tier as quickly as they left it.

They’ll be looking to add to their squad where they can, then, but with that also comes the flipside of players leaving and the club has now confirmed which ones are off.

Mario Vrancic and Alex Tettey are moving on as perhaps the most senior names whilst youngsters like William Hondermarck and Jordan Thomas are also going to have to find new clubs.

Naturally, it’s a bit of news that Norwich City fans have taken to social media to react to and so here we take a look at some of what has been said:

A little surprised at a couple of these but promotion always shifts the goal posts somewhat — van der Finz 🐥🆙 (@JamesFinbow) May 27, 2021

no new contract for Jordan Thomas? thought he had a solid future ahead of him, unfortunate. — tom. (@tomwncfc2) May 27, 2021

No drmic? Come on lads — MPW (@ncfcmaxparso) May 27, 2021

There’s always a couple of these every year that raise a few eyebrows, but they never go on to do anything. https://t.co/K7UxuHsuDt — Craig Daniels (@craigdaniels82) May 27, 2021

Little surprised at Hondermarck 🤔 https://t.co/MCnjc3x5bn — cam (@ncfc_cam) May 27, 2021

William Hondermarck has been released by Norwich https://t.co/Wwkp1zdoZF — Rep of Ireland Player Tracker (@RepTracker) May 27, 2021

