‘A little surprised’ – Birmingham City make transfer decision ahead of 2020/21 campaign: The verdict

Birmingham City have recently announced that Connal Trueman has left the club to join League One side AFC Wimbledon on loan for the 2019/20.

Trueman made ten appearances for Birmingham’s first-team during the 2019/20 season, as he played as their second-choice shot-stopper to Lee Camp.

But the Blues have recently revealed that Camp has also left the club, which leaves them short on options between the posts heading into next season.

It was a league campaign to forget for Birmingham last term, after a dismal run of results since returning to competitive action saw them finish 20th in the second-tier standings.

But have Birmingham made the right decision in allowing Trueman to leave the club after previously announcing Lee Camp has left as well?

We discuss….

Sam Rourke:

I was a little surprised.

Birmingham now have Zach Jeacock as their only option as a goalkeeper, and he’s not made a single senior appearance.

Trueman made several appearances under Clotet in the Championship last season, and in them appearances, he didn’t put too much of a foot wrong.

I did anticipate that with Lee Camp moving on, this could be a perfect opportunity for Trueman to progress and cement a spot as the Blues’ first-team goalkeeper.

However, ultimately Aitor Karanka has his own ideas and will undoubtedly be looking to secure a new goalkeeper ASAP ahead of the new season’s kick-off next month.

For Trueman, it’s a good move and he’ll be playing consistently in League One for Wimbledon i’d imagine, so from his perspective he must be happy.

Ned Holmes:

As long as they’re going to bring in sufficient cover then yes, this is the right move to make.

It doesn’t seem as though they feel Trueman is the right man to take possession of the Blues number one jersey just yet, so keeping the 24-year-old around to play second or third fiddle doesn’t make much sense.

He’ll have a chance to play regular football and develop out on loan.

The key now is that they bring in at least two goalkeepers, with Lee Camp having left at the end of his contract.

They’ll need a first-choice shot-stopper and a back-up but you feel they must be very confident of getting that done, or they wouldn’t have let Trueman leave.

Sending him out on loan is the right call, they just need to make sure they back it up with action in the transfer market.

Chris Thorpe:

I think this is a great move for Trueman – with Wimbledon having provided a great safe haven for young goalkeepers in recent seasons.

It is clear that the 24-year-old is in great need of some regular game time, with his chances of breaking through as number one at Birmingham appearing to be slim.

Now that Camp has departed St Andrew’s, I fully expect the club’s incoming manager to bring in at least two new keepers to supplement their existing squad.

As for Trueman – now is the time for the young keeper to show if he is really worth holding onto for the Blues.