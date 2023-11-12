Highlights Leeds United starlet Archie Gray has been linked with a potential move away from the club, with Liverpool among the interested parties.

Leeds United starlet Archie Gray has been linked with a sensational move away from the Yorkshire outfit.

The 17-year-old has been a breakout star for the Whites this season, featuring in every league game of the campaign under Daniel Farke.

Leeds are aiming to fight for promotion to the Premier League, and the German has relied on the midfielder as a key part of the side.

Gray has earned a lot of plaudits for his performances for Leeds, especially given his young age.

This has led to speculation suggesting the likes of Liverpool may be interested in signing the player, leading to Leeds placing a £40 million asking price on his future.

Is Archie Gray worth £40 million?

Carlton Palmer believes that a £40 million price tag is quite excessive for someone with Gray’s limited experience.

However, he is unsurprised by the speculation linking him with a move away from Leeds given how well he has taken the step up to senior level this year.

“Leeds talented young midfield player Archie Gray is only 17, has been linked with a summer blockbuster transfer to Liverpool,” Palmer told Football League World.

“Gray has featured in all of Leeds’ games so far this season, and has been outstanding.

“Daniel Farke gave him his debut, but was on the bench for Leeds United in a Premier League game against Arsenal aged 16 under former manager Marcelo Bielsa.

“Leeds would be reluctant to sell a player who joined their academy at the age of nine, and is the nephew of club icon Eddie Gray.

“But Leeds may have no choice, with the likes of Crystal Palace and Everton among many Premier League clubs showing an interest.

“The figure that is being branded about is £40 million.

“I think this is a little excessive for a young player who has very little experience, certainly not at the highest level.

“Having said that, Leeds will not let him go cheaply, and a player is only worth what a club is willing to pay.”

Leeds are currently third in the Championship table following a 2-1 win over Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

Goals from Joel Piroe and Dan James saw Farke’s side close the gap at the top of the table to eight points.

Leicester City and Ipswich Town are now level on points at the top of the standings, with Farke’s team gaining ground on the automatic promotion places in recent weeks.

Next up for Leeds is a trip to face Rotherham United on 24 November.

Should Leeds United cash in on Archie Gray?

Gray has impressed with his start to the season, and doing so at 17 is always likely to attract potential suitors.

Leeds have put a £40 million price tag on his future, which indicates they have no intention of selling any time soon.

There is no way anyone would be willing to pay that kind of money for someone still so inexperienced, especially at the highest level.

If Leeds gain promotion in the summer, then that could all but end any speculation surrounding his future at Elland Road.