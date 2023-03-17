Charlton Athletic could be heading to Cambridge United on Saturday without one of their key attacking assets.

Corey Blackett-Taylor took his tally to eight league goals on Tuesday evening in netting a brace in a 4-1 win at Morecambe.

The former Aston Villa youth player has improved his consistency and availability this season in South London and an option in his contract has been recently triggered, so it runs until the end of next season.

However, after playing a key role in the Addicks taking a 3-0 lead into half time at the Mazuma Stadium, Blackett-Taylor was substituted in the 56th minute.

After the game the winger explained that it was mainly as a precaution, but it would seem that the knock could be more serious than initially thought.

Dean Holden explained the situation regarding Blackett-Taylor's fitness in his pre-match press conference.

He said: "Corey Blackett-Taylor we're a little bit worried about.

"He had a scan this morning.

"He felt something, he thought it was cramp in the game in his hamstring, it's been assessed this morning, so we've sent him for a scan, and we'll await the results of that, so fingers crossed."

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi may well be fit enough to return to the starting XI, but it is fair to say that Mark Bonner would be relieved to see Blackett-Taylor ruled out.

The Verdict

Holden's body language told the full story in the press conference.

It would appear that the Addicks were initially concerned when the 25-year-old came off in midweek, then felt like he was going to be okay in assessing him there and then, but have been surprised to see that the injury is more serious since returning to South London.

Blackett-Taylor has not been absent from the squad for more than two consecutive league games this season, which is huge progress compared to last season and his senior career before arriving at The Valley.

Supporters would be keen to see Tyreece Campbell given an extended run in the side, while also hoping that Blackett-Taylor can return to action in the coming weeks.