Simon Jordan has suggested that the fierce criticism directed at Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani is unwarranted.

Why are Leeds fans angry with Radrizzani?

The Italian businessman has been under the spotlight for the past few weeks, as the club went through four managers this season before their relegation was confirmed following a final day defeat to Tottenham.

As well as the managerial issues, Leeds’ record in the transfer market has been questionable, with fans feeling he put too much faith in director of football Victor Orta, who has since lost his job.

Then, fans were livid after they found out Radrizzani had used Elland Road as security in a deal to try and buy Sampdoria. Yet, the Leeds chief tried to play down the significance of this, stating that the story was used to create tension among himself and the support.

And, speaking on TalkSPORT, former Crystal Palace owner Jordan did have some sympathy for Radrizzani.

“When Radrizzani came along, he changed the direction (of the club). You have to be fair to Andrea, he was the one to get Leeds out of this awful slump they were in for 16 years. He brought Bielsa, he paid him Premier League money whilst being in the Championship, and he's a smooth operator.

“So you've got to give him the praise for that, which he probably didn't get that much praise for, but now he'll take all the stick for the decline of Leeds United - it's a little bit unfair.

“There are a series of other assets inside that organisation that they have, that they can leverage, and he's not going to answer it immediately (the questions). His answer was 'I don't like you pitting me against Leeds fans and it's none of your business - which it isn't.

“It's Leeds' fans business because it's their football club, they're emotionally invested, but when it comes down to it, it's not their business because they don't own it, he does.”

Uncertainty over Leeds right now

You can understand Jordan’s point here, but the reality is that the owner should not ever be using the stadium in a deal to buy another club, even if he technically can. That is a real bad look for Radrizzani and given the struggles Leeds had with Elland Road in the past, to risk it all again is unthinkable.

In the bigger picture, there are still a lot of questions that need answering from Radrizzani, notably whether he is going to remain in charge or sell to the 49ers. Then, you have the managerial situation and the director of football, so many major decisions to be made in the coming weeks.

Ultimately, time will tell how things go, but Leeds fans will rightly be worried about their situation right now, and Radrizzani is overseeing this mess.