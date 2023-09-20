Out of all of Leeds United's summer signings for the Championship season, perhaps the one that stood out the most was landing Joël Piroe from Swansea City.

Earlier on in the summer, it was expected that Piroe may see out his contract in South Wales and assess his options as a free agent next year, with a Championship move at the time not appealing.

However, when Leeds came calling in August a deal was quickly done, with a £10.5 million initial fee paid to the Swans with the potential for the agreement to rise to £16 million.

Having scored 46 goals in 96 appearances for Swansea in all competitions, the Dutchman is a proven goalscorer and has had a flying start to life at Elland Road, scoring three times already for Daniel Farke's side.

Piroe though is not playing as the number nine under his new head coach - instead he is being positioned in a more withdrawn role behind Georginio Rutter in attack.

What has Joël Piroe said on his role at Leeds United?

Piroe has played in the number 10 role occasionally for Swansea in the past and he has admitted that he did not expect to be utilised there when signing for Leeds, and has even revealed in the Sheffield Wednesday game earlier in the month in particular he struggled because he was dropping too deep.

“It has been a little bit of a surprise at the start, but the staff explained really well how they want to see the runs and give me the space to play deeper as well,” Piroe told LeedsLive of his role in the starting 11 currently.

“How they explained it to me [makes me think] it's a role that really suits me.

“It's a little bit my own fault [performance against Sheffield Wednesday] as well because I took playing as a midfielder a little bit too literally.

“I played too far away from Georgie and that's something we worked on more because they don't want to see me drop too deep, of course, but only on certain occasions.”

Should Joël Piroe be leading the line for Leeds United?

Daniel Farke has decent options at the top end of the pitch now, but if he's going to stick to his 4-2-3-1 formation then it will mean one natural striker will not be playing in his favoured position.

The German's options right now though are quite fluid - the centre-forward who is getting the time up-front right now in the form of Rutter can play out on the wing like he did at times for Hoffenheim, whilst Summerville and Gnonto are both capable of playing in the number 10 role as Piroe is doing.

Things will get a bit more complicated however when Patrick Bamford is back fit as he is perhaps the only forward at the club who is suited only to being an out-and-out striker, but there will come a time where Piroe will get to lead the line by himself - or so you'd think.

For now though, he's not doing such a bad job in the attacking midfield role with two goals against Millwall, so there's no reason to change things right now.