“A little bit more” – Pundit makes Blackpool player prediction amidst Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth interest

The immediate future of Blackpool winger Josh Bowler is an increasingly interesting situation that is yet to be resolved.

Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth have held an interest in the 23-year-old for quite a while now, whilst the likes of Fulham and Watford have also named in his pursuit.

A report from journalist Alan Nixon last weekend stated that Forest were prepared to table a £2.5 million bid.

An excellent ball-carrier, and productive in the final third, it remains to be seen if his good performances will be rewarded with a top-flight move.

Addressing Bowler’s current situation, amidst the continued interest in his services, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “Yeah, I think he’ll go. I think given his contract situation, he’s not signed a new contract, like you said, it’s the same thing I’ve heard that Forest are ready to table a two-and-a-half-million-pound bid. Fulham have already enquired about him.

“So, I think the likelihood is a club like Blackpool cannot turn down that type of money. I think they’ll squeeze Forest to go a little bit more, and I’m sure Forest will be prepared to do that, given the amount of money they’ve spent in the transfer window so far.”

The verdict

Given the sheer volume of interest, and the fact that Blackpool will not be able to demand a sizeable fee because of his contract situation, it would be no surprise to see Bowler head on to the Premier League.

Looking a level above at times in the Championship, Bowler has all the desirable attributes to thrive in England’s top tier.

As Palmer says, Blackpool may be able to generate a fee that is slightly higher than the £2.5 million being mentioned, but ultimately their valuation is restricted by the fact that he has a year left on his current deal.

Not only is Bowler someone who will bolster squads in the Premier League, he is someone who would likely be pushing for regular starting XI inclusion in the top flight.