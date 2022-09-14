“A little bit careful” – Ben Garner reveals thoughts over Charlton Athletic decision

Charlton Athletic played out a 1-1 draw with newly-promoted Forest Green Rovers last night and there was a change to their forward line for the fixture.

The Addicks have tended to favour Jayden Stockley upfront for them so far this campaign, with the club captain playing in all eight league outings so far and managing seven starts.

However, against Forest Green , he allowed Miles Leaburn to start in the game instead. Now, it’s been revealed to London News Online by Ben Garner that the decision was a “careful” one as he doesn’t want to risk losing either of his two strikers and is extremely short in that area.

The 18-year-old was given the nod for the midweek fixture and managed 72 minutes before being substituted. It wasn’t the striker that bagged the Addicks’ lone goal though, that honour instead fell to winger Corey Blackett-Taylor.

Leaburn has played in all eight Charlton league games so far this season, although most of those appearances have come off the bench. That is so manager Garner can manage his two strikers well and ensure that both remain fit enough to help out for the majority of the campaign.

Right now, the club have barely any options in their strikeforce. Aside from Stockley and Leaburn, there aren’t many players in the squad, if any, that could feature as a striker for them. It means that he has to handle their fitness well – and that is why Stockley was swapped out for the Forest Green game.

Speaking about the decision, Garner said: “Firstly Miles deserves an opportunity to play because he has done well,” said Garner. “Jayden didn’t train for a couple of days last week with a little bit of a tight groin. I was going to play Miles on Saturday and obviously the game was called off.

“I thought it was right to leave Miles in and give him the start tonight. At the moment we’ve only got Miles and Jayden fit, who I would class as centre-forwards. I do have to be a little bit careful, there is no point risking one of them if they are tight or feeling anything because I can’t afford to lose either of them long term. Jayden is fine.”

The Verdict

Garner has a real task on his hands this season to ensure that he has enough options in his strikeforce to keep Charlton challenging at the top end of the table.

He has a solid option in Stockley and he knows that the forward can produce the goods in League One – he bagged a total of 13 goals in total in the third tier last season – and knows that if he is on the field, they will likely be able to score the goals to get near the top six spots.

However, the issue for Garner is juggling his options so that they aren’t left short. Having not recruited many to fill their attack over the summer transfer window, it means they only have two options there currently – and it means an injury to either could leave them really struggling in that area.

Ensuring that there is ample rotation then and both players are getting just the right amount of minutes will be key for Garner.