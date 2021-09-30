‘A liability’, ‘Shocking’ – This Nottingham Forest man comes in for criticism despite impressive win

Nottingham Forest picked up a crucial three points at Barnsley last night as they came from behind to win 3-1.

Whilst there were plenty of positives for the fans to take, one man who didn’t have a good evening was centre-back Tobias Figueiredo.

The Portuguese defender played in a back three for Steve Cooper, but he was at fault as the Tykes got the opener, as he needlessly gave away a penalty as he got too tight to Cauley Woodrow and pulled him down.

After that, Forest didn’t really convince until Cooper decided to change the system, with Figueiredo the player sacrificed as Lewis Grabban came on to give the side another attacking option.

That decision paid off, with the Reds going on to score three goals in the final half hour, with Grabban getting one too.

So, Cooper understandably came in for huge praise, but some were concerned about Figueiredo. Here we look at some of the reaction to his display from Twitter…

Figs always a liability 🙄 #NFFC — Davina ♡︎ (@davina12xo) September 29, 2021

Typical figs letting the team down — Sweeney-NFFC (@SweeneyNffc) September 29, 2021

Shocking defending from Figs — Mikey (@MikeyBacon_) September 29, 2021

Figs is unplayable on his day, but when it isn’t his day he’s liable for a few howlers. There’s literally not a person on this planet that could argue that penalty. #NFFC — Sam Marriott (@_SamMarriott) September 29, 2021

What the hell was Figs doing? — GrapsTalk (@GrapsTalk) September 29, 2021

Stupid foul from Figueiredo 🙄 — Harty (@Harty_17) September 29, 2021

Sack figs — – (@nffc_sgb) September 29, 2021

