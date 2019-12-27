Connect with us

Derby County

‘A liability’, ‘Not good enough’ – These Birmingham City fans hit out at 23-y/o for role in Blackburn draw

Published

2 mins ago

on

Birmingham City managed to end their losing run as they drew 1-1 with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park yesterday.

Pep Clotet has been coming under pressure for Blues’ recent performances, with the side now 16th in the Championship ad eight points clear of the bottom three.

A key reason for their struggles have been defensive problems, as they haven’t kept a clean sheet in 11 games.

Injuries to Marc Roberts and Jake Clarke-Salter haven’t helped, so Clotet changed things up by bringing in Wes Harding to partner Harlee Dean in the centre of defence.

And, it’s a move that didn’t work out. Harding, who is naturally a full-back, gave away a penalty in the second half for a pretty clumsy tackle on Sam Gallagher, even if it could have been outside the area.

Do you know where these 15 ex-Birmingham City players are playing now?

1 of 15

Which club does former Blues striker Adam Rooney play for?

It’s fair to say many fans have reservations about the 23-year-old’s ability to play at this level and here we look at some of the reaction to his performance from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘A liability’, ‘Not good enough’ – These Birmingham City fans hit out at 23-y/o for role in Blackburn draw

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: