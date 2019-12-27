‘A liability’, ‘Not good enough’ – These Birmingham City fans hit out at 23-y/o for role in Blackburn draw

Birmingham City managed to end their losing run as they drew 1-1 with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park yesterday.

Pep Clotet has been coming under pressure for Blues’ recent performances, with the side now 16th in the Championship ad eight points clear of the bottom three.

A key reason for their struggles have been defensive problems, as they haven’t kept a clean sheet in 11 games.

Injuries to Marc Roberts and Jake Clarke-Salter haven’t helped, so Clotet changed things up by bringing in Wes Harding to partner Harlee Dean in the centre of defence.

And, it’s a move that didn’t work out. Harding, who is naturally a full-back, gave away a penalty in the second half for a pretty clumsy tackle on Sam Gallagher, even if it could have been outside the area.

It’s fair to say many fans have reservations about the 23-year-old’s ability to play at this level and here we look at some of the reaction to his performance from Twitter…

Harding with a poor decision pic.twitter.com/LiCP4QPSNF — Liam and Kane's Dad (@benlowe22) December 26, 2019

Harding, obvious centre back choice, cheers pep — Cam (@CamSmart03) December 26, 2019

Wes Harding isn’t a championship player #bcfc — Thomas (@Thomas_Bcfc_) December 26, 2019

Harding is a liability — Lee W1875 (@LeeW1875) December 26, 2019

It's almost like he's not good enough? Great selection again by @pepclotet — Tim Hutchinson (@timhutchinson97) December 26, 2019

Wes Harding is never a Championship level centre half. Regressed since being thrown in at RB too… #bcfc — Adam Hennessey (@9_Hendo) December 26, 2019