‘A League One cheat code’, ‘Magnificent today’ – Many Charlton fans wax lyrical over summer signing following Sunderland victory

The 2021-22 season may have been disappointing so far for Charlton Athletic, but a 1-0 victory over high-flying Sunderland yesterday has offered hope that they can climb up the League One table.

Addicks owner Thomas Sandgaard disposed of Nigel Adkins in midweek after just seven months in charge of the club, with the former Southampton boss failing to capitalise on the end of last season’s momentum.

Adkins was backed in the summer and made several signings for undisclosed fees but he left the club in 22nd position in the league which is a massive early season underachievement.

However the tide suddenly turned up on Wearside yesterday as the Addicks managed to go back down to London with all three points thanks to a second half Jayden Stockley header.

The caretaker pairing of former players Johnnie Jackson and Jason Euell managed to get a strong performance out of the players and one who stood out in particular was Jonathan Leko.

Leko spent time on loan at the club in the Championship during the 2019-20 season but that was cut short as he suffered a knee injury after scoring five goals in 21 appearances.

With his chances limited at Birmingham City though, Leko returned to The Valley for the whole season and he put in a fantastic showing at the Stadium of Light with fans lauding his performance on social media.

Leko is our best player by a long mile, Gilbey on the other hand…. #cafc — P A U L 😷 (@Glovepup) October 23, 2021

Leko is a league one cheat code. What a guy #cafc — George Summerfield (@summerfield94) October 23, 2021

Jon Leko is causing g chaos today. So dangerous when he’s in this form @cafc — Steve Wisdom (@Awoogatron) October 23, 2021

Jon Leko today by the way. Not just going forward, but his defensive work 👏🏼👏🏼 #cafc — The King of cool (@dean_charlton01) October 23, 2021

Thought Leko was magnificent today, put in a proper shift in our half when needed, and still ran them ragged and got the assist. #cafc — Sean (@SeanyDSmith) October 23, 2021

Thought Ben Purrington was outstanding today , real unsung hero. Dobson and Leko class also. #cafc — Jack Davies (@davocafc) October 23, 2021

Jon leko absolutely different gravy. Get him signed on @SandgaardThomas — Callum (@cafcallum) October 23, 2021

@JonathanLeko having a blinding game make that deal permant 🔴⚪🔴⚪ — Michael James Weaver (@Weaverfooty14) October 23, 2021