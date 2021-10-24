Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Charlton Athletic

‘A League One cheat code’, ‘Magnificent today’ – Many Charlton fans wax lyrical over summer signing following Sunderland victory

Published

24 mins ago

on

The 2021-22 season may have been disappointing so far for Charlton Athletic, but a 1-0 victory over high-flying Sunderland yesterday has offered hope that they can climb up the League One table.

Addicks owner Thomas Sandgaard disposed of Nigel Adkins in midweek after just seven months in charge of the club, with the former Southampton boss failing to capitalise on the end of last season’s momentum.

Adkins was backed in the summer and made several signings for undisclosed fees but he left the club in 22nd position in the league which is a massive early season underachievement.

Quiz: Did these 25 Charlton Athletic transfers actually happen?

1 of 25

Charlie Kirk arrived from Morecambe

However the tide suddenly turned up on Wearside yesterday as the Addicks managed to go back down to London with all three points thanks to a second half Jayden Stockley header.

The caretaker pairing of former players Johnnie Jackson and Jason Euell managed to get a strong performance out of the players and one who stood out in particular was Jonathan Leko.

Leko spent time on loan at the club in the Championship during the 2019-20 season but that was cut short as he suffered a knee injury after scoring five goals in 21 appearances.

With his chances limited at Birmingham City though, Leko returned to The Valley for the whole season and he put in a fantastic showing at the Stadium of Light with fans lauding his performance on social media.


Related Topics:

25 years old, UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, Preston North End fan

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘A League One cheat code’, ‘Magnificent today’ – Many Charlton fans wax lyrical over summer signing following Sunderland victory

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: