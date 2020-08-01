Do Not Sell My Personal Information
'A leader' – Plenty of Middlesbrough fans react as 28-year-old joins

Published

49 mins ago

on

Middlesbrough announced on Friday that Grant Hall would be their first signing of the summer window, as he joined on a free transfer.

The centre-back had been a mainstay in the Queens Park Rangers defence last season and was at the club for the last five years, making over 120 appearances.

Hall was also captain of QPR and showed his leadership on numerous occasions for the club guiding them to impressive victories throughout his time there.

The signing is Warnock’s first as Boro manager and it’s unlikely that Hall will be the last of the window as the club look set to attempt to fix their squad after an awful campaign that almost saw them drop down a division.

With the news breaking on Friday, here’s how supporters of the club reacted when they found out that Hall had officially joined Middlesbrough…

