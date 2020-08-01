‘A leader’ – Plenty of Middlesbrough fans react as 28-year-old joins

Middlesbrough announced on Friday that Grant Hall would be their first signing of the summer window, as he joined on a free transfer.

The centre-back had been a mainstay in the Queens Park Rangers defence last season and was at the club for the last five years, making over 120 appearances.

Hall was also captain of QPR and showed his leadership on numerous occasions for the club guiding them to impressive victories throughout his time there.

The signing is Warnock’s first as Boro manager and it’s unlikely that Hall will be the last of the window as the club look set to attempt to fix their squad after an awful campaign that almost saw them drop down a division.

With the news breaking on Friday, here’s how supporters of the club reacted when they found out that Hall had officially joined Middlesbrough…

Great signing. Solid, reliable defender and Warnock knows him well. #UTB — Alex Bloomfield (@SuperSquand) July 31, 2020

Spot on signing. A leader, a free transfer, a signing in a position we are desperately short in and hopefully Warnock will bring the best out of the lad. Welcome to the Boro Grant #UTB #Boro — Adam Martin (@adamski80mfc) July 31, 2020

Hello 👋 👋 👋 Nice quick signing, clearly wanted to be here. — Andrew (@officialandyb24) July 31, 2020

Getting our business done nice and early 👌 — James Bradley (@jamesbrad1990) July 31, 2020

Welcome a much needed centre back to bolster the team. — RAY BELL (@raybellino1) August 1, 2020

Proper defender, welcome — Danny Kraus (@Dannykraus9) July 31, 2020

Don’t know much about the lad but he’s an experienced centre half and leader on the pitch. Ticks the boxes we need ✅👍 — Glenn Edwards ⚽️🥊✈️🦮 (@glenn_coin) July 31, 2020