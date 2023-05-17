This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Following their failure to qualify for the play-offs, Derby County shared their retained list last week.

As confirmed by the club's official website, Curtis Davies, Richard Stearman, and James Chester have not been offered new deals, and thus will leave upon the expiry of their existing deals in June.

Davies joined the Rams in 2017 following a spell at Hull City. The centre-back went on to make 175 appearances for the club in all competitions.

How did Curtis Davies, Richard Stearman, and James Chester fare at Derby County in the 2022/23 season?

Davies featured on 22 occasions in League One during the most recent campaign.

Selected to start on the final day of the regular term by Paul Warne, Davies was shown a red card for a challenge on Nathaniel Mendez-Laing in the penalty area.

Michael Smith converted the penalty and Wednesday won 1-0, which ended Derby's play-off hopes.

Stearman, meanwhile, sealed a switch to Derby in 2021, and featured on 16 occasions for the club in the 2022/23 season.

As for Chester, his game time was severely limited over the course of this particular term due to injury.

The defender was only fit enough to represent Derby in seven league games.

Derby County player exits assessed

Making reference to the club's decision to release Davies, Stearman, and Chester, FLW's Derby County fan pundit Shaun Woodward has admitted that it was the right call to make.

Speaking to FLW, Woodward said: "I'm a massive Davies fan, he's been an absolute legend for the club.

"He's a leader.

"Both on, and off the pitch, he's been immense through the most difficult time in our history.

"Nothing but positive things to say about the guy, but I do think it's the right call now.

"His legs have gone.

"But I do think he's got so much to offer, especially to the young kids.

"It would be great if Derby could give him some kind of role at the club, I know he's into his media stuff, but I think we should offer him something if he would accept it.

"As for Stearman and Chester, well, Chester is never fit.

"So, as good as he is, we're never going to get many games out of him.

"And Stearman, yeah, he's clearly gone down the pecking order in the last six months.

"Lovely guy, he came in at a tough time for us.

"All three of them, I have nothing but respect for them, but it's definitely the right call.

"We've got [Eiran] Cashin in there now, and we need to bring in some young blood around him.

"We've also got [Craig Forsyth] Fozzy there if we need some experience.

"So, yeah, the right call, for sure."