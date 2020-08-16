‘A leader and legend’ – These Middlesbrough fans react to player message after transfer confirmed

George Friend’s time at Middlesbrough is over after the defender joined Birmingham City on a free transfer.

The 32-year-old had spent eight years with Boro and on the whole it was a very successful period for the player and the club, as they won promotion to the Premier League and Friend starred at left-back.

Whilst the last few years were tougher, the former Wolves man still played an important part as Neil Warnock’s men survived in the Championship last season.

However, the chance to work with Aitor Karanka again, and a longer contract offer, saw Friend move to St. Andrew’s but he penned an emotional letter to the fans thanking them for the support they’d shown during his spell on Teesside, which was shared on Boro’s official site.

"This has been more than football. This has been my life" #UTB ❤️https://t.co/qovbzflyyR — Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) August 15, 2020

It’s fair to say that the message was appreciated as the fans came together to praise Friend as a club legend for all he has done.

Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter…

100k for George when we signed him. What a player he has been for us. On the pitch he gave everything and off it he was a pure gentleman. I’m sure one day George will be back. Good luck with Birmingham George until u play us mate😜#UTB — Neil maddison (@nmaddo) August 15, 2020

Club legend — Jim (@jimhew) August 15, 2020

Its not goodbye, Legend! — Jar!! (@Philosoccer2) August 15, 2020

What a signing he was 100k absolute bargain. Not just a great servant to the club but a great guy. He would do anything for the club and the fans he will certainly be missed in and around the football club. Good luck with your new challenge George 👍 UTB — Darren Pritchard (@Dazzer85) August 15, 2020

Thanks to George for his honesty,passion,commitment,selflessness,attitude and all round great human being. I couldn't possibly say that about the majority of professional footballers today. Good luck to you and your family with your new adventure in Birmingham. UTB — Tony Johnstone (@TonyJohnstone4) August 15, 2020

I am generally gutted and sad at the same time that this is the end of the road for friend.

A leader and legend

It's been a pleasure to have him at our club all the best to him in his new chapter of his career. — wayne burnett (@wanaldinho) August 15, 2020

Thanks for everything you've done for our club and our town, George — Liam Finn (@LiamCFinn) August 15, 2020