Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Middlesbrough

‘A leader and legend’ – These Middlesbrough fans react to player message after transfer confirmed

Published

1 hour ago

on

George Friend’s time at Middlesbrough is over after the defender joined Birmingham City on a free transfer.

The 32-year-old had spent eight years with Boro and on the whole it was a very successful period for the player and the club, as they won promotion to the Premier League and Friend starred at left-back.

Whilst the last few years were tougher, the former Wolves man still played an important part as Neil Warnock’s men survived in the Championship last season.

However, the chance to work with Aitor Karanka again, and a longer contract offer, saw Friend move to St. Andrew’s but he penned an emotional letter to the fans thanking them for the support they’d shown during his spell on Teesside, which was shared on Boro’s official site.

It’s fair to say that the message was appreciated as the fans came together to praise Friend as a club legend for all he has done.

Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘A leader and legend’ – These Middlesbrough fans react to player message after transfer confirmed

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: