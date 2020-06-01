‘A lack of ambition from the Baggies’ – 26-year-old catching West Brom’s eye: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Brom are amongst a number of sides keeping tabs on the situation surrounding Morgan Fox at Sheffield Wednesday.

According to TEAMtalk, a host of clubs are keeping tabs on Fox, who is yet to agree a new deal to keep him at Hillsborough beyond the end of the season.

Amongst those are promotion-chasing West Brom, who will hope to be playing in the Premier League next season.

Quiz: Have these 15 current and ex-West Brom players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 15 Romaine Sawyers Yes No

So, would the 26-year-old be a good addition at the Hawthorns?

Our writers debate that here…

George Dagless

I’m not sure, particularly if they are in the Premier League.

He’s been one of Sheffield Wednesday’s best players this season, but that’s not saying much given the Owls’ inconsistencies – especially in 2020.

This season he has improved greatly so, the question is, will he continue on that trajectory or will he revert to how he was?

Even if he does keep improving, he’d have to find another gear in the Premier League to keep Kieran Gibbs out of the side.

I think he could be a challenge for Conor Townsend but, for me, Albion should perhaps be looking at a full-back with Premier League quality to challenge Gibbs, even if Fox is a bargain.

Sam Rourke

On a free transfer, Fox would be a useful option for a lot of Championship sides to have.

However, with the Baggies on the cusp of a promotion to the Premier League, I do question whether Fox has the pedigree to perform consistently in the top-flight.

If signed by the Baggies if they got promoted, I’d suspect Fox to merely be a squad player utilised when and if necessary, rather than a guaranteed starter under Bilic.

West Brom have Kieran Gibbs and Connor Townsend in the left-back spots currently, and they’d have to upgrade if promoted – though, I’m not sure Fox is that man.

I just feel there are a plethora of other Championship clubs that would be better suited to signing Fox at this time.

Ned Holmes

I can’t say this one wholly convinces me if I’m honest, it just seems like a lack of ambition from the Baggies.

Fox has been impressive for Wednesday this term and he could prove good value if they secure him on a free transfer but I’m not sure if he is good enough for the Premier League.

The 26-year-old has not always been wholly convincing in the Championship in the past and the step up in quality could prove an issue for him.

West Brom have to be planning for like in the top flight and for me, this just isn’t the sort of move that they should be aiming for.