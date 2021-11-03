Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘A joy to watch’, ‘Some player at this level’ – These Birmingham fans hail one man following Bristol City victory

Despite losing Tahith Chong to a long-term injury, Birmingham City put that bad news behind them last night to record a third straight Championship victory in emphatic fashion.

It seems like it was a long time ago now that the Blues failed to record a win in seven matches – not scoring in six of them – but they have seemingly turned a corner in the last 10 days and look more like the team that they were in August.

The recent turn-around in form started with a 2-1 victory over in-form Swansea City last Saturday at St. Andrew’s, before they went up to Teesside to beat Middlesbrough 2-0 at the Riverside this past weekend.

They were two tough games on paper but a somewhat easier one came around in the form of Bristol City at home and it was a good chance for Lee Bowyer’s side to extend their run – and they did it in emphatic fashion.

A 3-0 victory saw goals from Riley McGree, Scott Hogan and Gary Gardner lift the Blues up to 13th place but it was one of the players who didn’t score who impressed the most in Troy Deeney.

After a slow start to life at his boyhood club, Deeney is finally performing as the link-up striker supporters expected him to be and he duly racked up two assists last night to help his side to another win – and his performance did not go unnoticed on social media.


