‘A joy to watch’, ‘Some player at this level’ – These Birmingham fans hail one man following Bristol City victory

Despite losing Tahith Chong to a long-term injury, Birmingham City put that bad news behind them last night to record a third straight Championship victory in emphatic fashion.

It seems like it was a long time ago now that the Blues failed to record a win in seven matches – not scoring in six of them – but they have seemingly turned a corner in the last 10 days and look more like the team that they were in August.

The recent turn-around in form started with a 2-1 victory over in-form Swansea City last Saturday at St. Andrew’s, before they went up to Teesside to beat Middlesbrough 2-0 at the Riverside this past weekend.

Quiz: Have each of these 24 ex-Birmingham City academy players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 24 1. Joe Lolley Yes No

They were two tough games on paper but a somewhat easier one came around in the form of Bristol City at home and it was a good chance for Lee Bowyer’s side to extend their run – and they did it in emphatic fashion.

A 3-0 victory saw goals from Riley McGree, Scott Hogan and Gary Gardner lift the Blues up to 13th place but it was one of the players who didn’t score who impressed the most in Troy Deeney.

After a slow start to life at his boyhood club, Deeney is finally performing as the link-up striker supporters expected him to be and he duly racked up two assists last night to help his side to another win – and his performance did not go unnoticed on social media.

Troy Deeney. Probably the best centre forwards performance without scoring I’ve seen at St. Andrew’s for years. #bcfc — Connor (@cdbcfc_) November 2, 2021

Deeney been sensational tonight, really seeing his qualities last few games, partnership with Hogan 🔥 #bcfc — trev_bluenose_80 (@TrevReeves) November 2, 2021

3 goals, 3 wins on the bounce, Troy deeney leading the line brilliantly 🔵⚪ #bcfc — Chris (@_Clarkey__) November 2, 2021

Give me freedom, give me fire, give me Troy Deeney as captain forever or I retire #bcfc — JAKE DMT (@jake_firth_) November 2, 2021

Thought Deeney was quality tonight. His hold up play, movement and touch were class #BCFC #KRO — Russ (@blueruss1875) November 2, 2021

Deeney drives every player forward all around the pitch. A proper leader. — . (@SouthBCFC) November 2, 2021

Deeney showing his experience on the team now 😉 players seem up for it again #bcfc — Lee Heath (@leeheath29) November 2, 2021

We don't see many Premier League players at St.Andrews nowadays, but Deeney's quality is a joy to watch at times. Deft flick or killer first touch here and there. Can tell that Hogan is getting better at reading them too. Turning into a potentially devastating strike force. #bcfc — Blues Analytics (@BluesAnalytics_) November 2, 2021

Deeney is some player at this level and is getting fitter each game, this league there are alot of sides similar and its that one or two quality players that separate them. Superb performance tonight from the whole team #bcfc — Jon Merrell (@IMRMEZZI) November 2, 2021

Looked a cut above — JUUUUUUUKE (@thehbomb87) November 3, 2021