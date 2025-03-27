This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

QPR have had a mixed season under Martí Cifuentes after narrowly avoiding relegation last year.

The Hoops made a disastrous start to the campaign, but a strong run of form in the middle of the term brought them out of the bottom three and even into play-off contention.

However, as we approach the final weeks of the season, QPR will likely have to settle for a mid-table finish.

Going into the summer market, the club will be looking to identify any weakness they can work on in order to improve for next year.

QPR's last five league results Opponent (Home or Away) Result Leeds United (H) 2-2 Middlesbrough (A) 2-1 loss West Brom (A) 1-0 loss Sheffield United (H) 2-1 loss Portsmouth (A) 2-1 loss

QPR injury issues highlighted

When asked what the club’s biggest weakness is right now, FLW’s QPR fan pundit highlighted their significant injury issues.

He believes it’s something the Hoops previously got on top of, but the absences this year have impacted the team’s performances.

“I think our biggest weakness right now has been something that’s really impacted our season and that’s just injuries,” Moir told Football League World.

“It’s got to a point where it’s not just a common injury, the odd injury here or there. All season long, we’ve had severe injuries to big players.

“They’ve been out for long spells, and even when they come back they play a few games, and they’re injured again.

“I’m sorry, but it can’t be a coincidence because the season before last we sorted it out with injuries.

“Everyone stayed fit last season, and then we had a few injuries the season before that, and then we sorted them out.

“We brought good people into the club, fitness guys and excellent staff who are really good in that area.

“But I think the main fitness guy left.

“[Director of performance] Ben Williams, his full-time work isn’t at QPR, and I just feel since that’s happened the injuries are just a joke.”

QPR urged to get on top of injury issues

Moir has urged the club to figure out the root of their current injury problems, naming the players that have been out this year that have cost the team.

“You could literally make a whole starting XI of players who have been out for massive parts of the season.

“Just to name a few, [Karamoko] Dembele was out for ages, [Ilias] Chair was out for ages, came back, but now he’s got another muscle injury.

“Morrison was playing well, then he got an injury. [Jake] Clarke-Salter has been out for a while.

“Honestly, [Zan] Celar had a muscle injury, and he was hitting form. (Michael) Frey was out when he was in good form.

“There’s been so many more as well, I just think it’s really impacted us.

“We haven’t, this season, been able to put out our best starting XI more than three games in a row.

“You cannot expect anything if that’s the regular occurrence, and I just think it’s more than coincidence.

“Especially the amount of muscle injuries, and I think that needs to be addressed big time, whether it's more staff coming in, a different routine for the players.

“Something needs to be done, because it isn’t right.

“I know clubs have injuries, but we’ve been absolutely torched by them this season.”

QPR are currently 15th in the Championship table, 12 points adrift of the play-off places.

Injury issues are a major problem in the game at the moment

We’ve seen across many divisions this year and last that injuries have become a major talking point due to how condensed the calendar has become.

QPR are one of many victims in this area, and it’s hard to pinpoint why some clubs suffer more than others.

The club need to get on top of whatever issues they can identify that can help reduce the risk of injuries.

Teams are always going to go through good and bad patches with fitness, and there is just an element of bad luck mixed in on top of everything, but there are moves the London outfit can take to help the player stay fit for longer.