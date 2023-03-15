“A huge talent” – Pundit makes Joao Pedro claim as Newcastle interest in Watford man resurfaces

Watford will be looking to build upon their recent victory over Birmingham City when they face Wigan Athletic at Vicarage Road this weekend.

The Hornets proved to be too strong for their opponents last night as goals from Imran Louza, Keinan Davis and Britt Assombalonga sealed all three points for Chris Wilder’s side.

With the transfer window set to open again this summer, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for some of the current members of Watford’s squad.

One of the individuals who is once again currently attracting interest from elsewhere is Joao Pedro.

According to The Athletic, Newcastle are keeping tabs on the Brazilian who they view as a raw talent with great potential.

The Magpies tried to secure the services of Pedro last summer but were unable to finalise a deal.

The 21-year-old put pen to paper on a new contract with Watford in September which is set to run until 2028.

Making reference to the Hornets forward, pundit Carlton Palmer has admitted that he believes that Pedro is a huge talent and would be a signing for the future for Newcastle if they get a deal over the line in the upcoming window.

Speaking to Football League World, Palmer said: “He’s a huge talent, still only 21.

“Nine goals in the Championship this season so he’s one for the future.

“He’s a huge, huge talent.

“You know, so of course, Newcastle are looking to the future.

“A lot of the Brazilian players, you’ve seen Nottingham Forest sign a lot of these brilliant Brazilian players and they are signing them young and there are years for them to come to fruition with all of the talent they have got.

“So, yeah, he’d been one for the future.

“I don’t think he’s one that’s going to come in and turn Newcastle into league winners next season, but he’s certainly a huge talent and one for the future.”

The Verdict

For Watford’s sake, they will be hoping to keep Pedro at the club this summer as he has produced a number of promising performances in the Championship this season.

As well as scoring nine goals at this level, the forward has also chipped in with two assists for his team-mates.

Unless Watford go on to achieve promotion via the play-offs, they could find it difficult to retain the services of Pedro as Newcastle will be able to offer him the chance to play in the Premier League next season.

Palmer makes a valid point regarding the fact that Pedro is one for the future as he has plenty of time left in his career to make considerable strides in terms of his development.

Having managed to nurture the talent of Joelinton and Miguel Almiron during his time in charge of Newcastle, Eddie Howe will be confident in his ability to get the best out of Pedro if he makes the move to St James’ Park.