‘A huge talent’ – Liverpool interested in £40m EFL player eyed by Man United: The verdict

Liverpool have reportedly made contact with Watford over a move for £40 million-rated Ismaila Sarr but a deal is a long way from being completed, with Manchester United also keen.

According to TEAMtalk, the Hornets are open to selling the 22-year-old if their asking price of around £40 million is met.

The report claims that Liverpool have been keen on Sarr for a while and contact between the clubs over at a formative stage, while Premier League rivals United are interested but yet to make contact.

So, would the Senegal international be a good signing for Jurgen Klopp’s side? And is he worth the £40 million asking price?

We asked our FLW writers for their thoughts…

George Dagless

Good signing, yes. Worth £40 million, I don’t think so.

In all honesty, we’re not going to be looking at a deal that is £40 million upfront I don’t think, especially in this current market.

Liverpool have just done a deal for Thiago for half that price, you’re not telling me they won’t think of something a bit shrewder here!

Sarr is a player with obvious quality and potential and I think at Liverpool he’d be the ideal man to push their current front three whilst I can see a £25 million deal initially plus add-ons.

George Harbey

Sarr is a huge talent who has a lot more to offer after Watford were relegated from the Premier League last term.

The winger scored six goals and registered six assists in 30 appearances across all competitions last season, and after standing out in the Europa League the year before, it looks inevitable that he’ll leave Vicarage Road before the end of the transfer window as he is too good to be playing in the Championship.

He’s probably worth £40 million given the amount of time left on his contract and his importance to Watford, but is it a good deal from a Liverpool perspective? I am not too sure.

Sarr isn’t going to be a regular starter ahead of Mo Salah or Sadio Mane, and whilst every top-tier side needs quality in depth, £40 million could be better spent elsewhere.

The funds could be beneficial for Watford in the long run, but I wouldn’t expect them to spend it straight away.