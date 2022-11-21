“A huge sum” – Newcastle United revisit potential Watford transfer deal: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Newcastle United are heavy much interested in making a move for Watford attacker Joao Pedro when the January transfer window opens its doors, as per a report from Football Insider.

The Magpies saw an offer around the £30 million rejected in the summer, and since then, the 21-year-old has penned down a new contract that expires in 2028.

However, this has not prevented the north east club from considering a move for the young attacker who has netted six times and has provided two assists in 17 Championship appearances this season.

The Brazilian has just shy of 100 appearances for the Championship outfit, with 31 of those being in England’s top-flight.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Newcastle’s interest in the Watford forward and whether or not a move could come to fruition in January…

Billy Mulley

Usually suggesting that a Championship player should secure a Premier League move and compete for regular football would be ludicrous but Joao Pedro is talented enough to justify that.

An excellent ball carrier, with a brilliant dribbling ability and possessing bundles of creativity, the Brazilian attacker deserves to be playing his football in the Premier League.

He has also proven to be a consistent enough scorer of goals in England’s top two divisions and is arguably the most talented player the Championship has to offer.

The stumbling block in this situation for Newcastle is his lengthy contract, however, with the financial backing that the Tyne side club have behind them, it remains to be seen if that would be issue.

In my eyes, this would be a very good move for the Magpies.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I do think this would be a good signing for Newcastle.

Although I don’t think Joao Pedro is necessarily top Premier League level just yet, he will get there one day, I’m almost certain of it.

His talent at Watford has been clear to see since he arrived at Vicarage Road, but his development over the last two years has been very impressive.

He is a fantastic dribbler, gliding past players with ease, and has the technical ability to either assist or score goals when he gets into the final third.

I personally think more time in the Championship is good for his development right now, at least until the end of the season, but there’s no doubt he would then be a Premier League level starter in my eyes.

Declan Harte

Pedro signed a new contract since the summer window closed which means this could prove quite a costly move.

This gives Watford a strong position going into the January period, although Newcastle could afford a big money transfer.

While Pedro would be a solid addition to Eddie Howe’s side, it is unlikely that he would be worthwhile if the figure needed to sign him started to rise towards a huge sum such as £40-50 million.

There is no doubt that the forward is extremely talented, and has the potential to be a Premier League regular over the next decade.

But a move in the summer may be more likely given the Hornets are competing for promotion back to the top flight this season so may not want to lose such an important asset mid-campaign.