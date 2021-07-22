‘A huge risk’ – 41-year-old in pole position to replace Cooper at Swansea City: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more

John Eustace is a contender to replace Steve Cooper as the new manager of the Swansea City, according to Wales Online.

Swansea announced on Wednesday afternoon that Cooper had left his role as manager, leaving them on the lookout for a new boss ahead of the new season.

According to Wales Online, QPR assistant manager John Eustace is an early frontrunner to replace Cooper at the Liberty Stadium.

Eustace’s only stint in management to date came at Kidderminster Harriers, where he won 55 of his 103 games in charge during a two-year tenure.

He became assistant to Steve McClaren in the summer of 2018 and has been in that role ever since, working closely with Mark Warburton.

Here, we discuss this potential managerial appointment…

Ned Holmes

There’s no getting around that this is a huge risk from the Swans’ perspective.

It was a gamble to appoint Steve Cooper but one that certainly paid off and losing him is an absolutely massive blow.

Finding a replacement will be no easy task and given they’re set to be without a number of their key players from last season, you do worry a little for the South Wales club.

With that in mind, going for a coach that has never managed above National League level is a real risk.

Yes, Eustace has impressed as an assistant at QPR but this will be another task entirely.

He could be a success but there’s no denying appointing the 41-year-old could blow up in the Swans’ faces.

Phil Spencer

I’d be quite surprised if this was the route that Swansea City went down.

The Swans are on track to challenge for automatic promotion this term and so the focus has to be on finding a manager who continue improving the squad while also getting them over the line.

With that in mind I think that Eustace could be a bit of a gamble.

There’s no doubt that he’s a very talented coach and may well have a bright career in management ahead of him, but given the expectation in South Wales I think that this would be too big a job at this stage of his career.

Swansea would be better served looking at someone like Chris Wilder or even Jonathan Woodgate who have a bit more experience of managing at this level.

22 things all Swansea City fans simply must know – But do you?

1 of 22 In what year were Swansea City formed? 1912 1920 1928 1936

Chris Thorpe

He’s inexperienced in comparison to some of the other potential candidates that are available but Swansea never do things the easy way.

They have put faith in young and progressive managers in the past and clearly they want to stick to that philosophy.

I think it would be a risk but then again I suppose most appointments are when there is only a few weeks to go until the start of the campaign.

Eustace would inherit a squad that is still reeling from missing out on promotion twice, so he will immediately have big expectations placed on his shoulders.

This could be one of the most important decisions that the Swans have to make in years, so they must ensure that they get this right.