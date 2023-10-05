Highlights Neil Warnock could be a great short-term fit for Sheffield Wednesday, especially considering their current perilous position.

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Neil Warnock is open to potentially taking the reins of the Sheffield Wednesday team.

According to Alan Biggs, the 74-year-old is interested in replacing Xisco Munoz at the helm at Hillsborough.

Warnock is currently out of work after his departure from Huddersfield Town in recent weeks.

However, the veteran coach has admitted that he would be open to returning to work as a manager, despite initially retiring before taking over the Terriers.

Wednesday are currently looking for a new manager after they dismissed Munoz on Wednesday evening.

Would Neil Warnock be a good appointment at Sheffield Wednesday?

It remains to be seen whether the Owls will approach Warnock to take over, especially given his history with rivals Sheffield United.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether Warnock would be a good appointment for the Championship side…

Declan Harte

Warnock is a great firefighter and his best work has come when the backs are against the wall.

He did a good job keeping Huddersfield up last season, with the Terriers ultimately finishing 19th after relegation looked a real possibility.

This is what Wednesday needs, as the team is already in significant danger of going back down after their disastrous start.

There would be some concerns over whether supporters would appreciate Warnock coming in due to his past as the manager of Sheffield United.

However, if that hurdle can be overcome then he could be a great short-term fit to turn things around for this season.

But Wednesday should also be thinking longer-term, to see if they can find someone capable of turning things around this campaign and can also build a team for future seasons.

Warnock would get the team back to doing the basics, keeping things simple and focusing on getting results week by week, which could be what’s needed after the mess Munoz made of the first 10 games.

While the performances under the 74-year-old might not be pretty, they can be effective and that might be all that matters to Wednesday at this stage.

Alfie Burns

It's such a mess at Sheffield Wednesday right now and it might just be that someone like Warnock is perfect for them.

Warnock is a huge personality that'll take the heat off the players and almost make everything about him, which might also benefit things from an ownership perspective given the heat on Dejphon Chansiri as well.

In the last nine months we've seen what Warnock can do at this level with a struggling side. You could argue that Huddersfield's position in February was far worse than Wednesday's is now and the EFL veteran kept them in the division with ease in the end, so, given it's a remit of survival at Hillsborough already, he's a standout candidate.

There's the added bonus of Warnock having a point to prove. The circumstances of his exit from Huddersfield last month felt strange and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him return with the bit between his teeth in the next few weeks.

Ultimately, though, for Wednesday, he's a short-term option that has the ability to deliver a short-term goal of survival. With 36 games of this season remaining, you do feel Wednesday can still go with a mid-to-long-term option, with the initial remit of survival. That man shouldn't be Warnock.

There are pros to his appointment, without a doubt, but Wednesday can't seriously be at the firefighter stage already.