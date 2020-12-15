‘A huge mistake and should be avoided’ – Derby County eye move for Chelsea man: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Derby County are facing a pivotal month as their attention turns to the January transfer window.

The Rams have been linked with a move for Baba Rahman who is reportedly available for a move away from Chelsea next month.

But would the 26-year-old full-back be a good addition for Wayne Rooney’s side?

The team at FLW deliver their verdict…

Jacob Potter

He’d be a decent signing for the Rams.

Rahman hasn’t had much of a chance to prove himself in English football, and I think it’d be a smart move if he was to drop into the Championship.

Derby could certainly benefit from signing him, as I don’t think they’ve been anywhere near good enough in all areas of their team this term.

Reinforcements are definitely needed in the January transfer window, and it’s good to see the club reportedly lining up potential moves early here.

Rahman has a point to prove in English football, and a successful loan spell with Derby, could see him potentially challenging for a first-team spot in Frank Lampard’s squad back with Chelsea in future seasons.

It would be a shrewd move by the Rams if they got a deal in place to sign Rahman on loan this term.

Who was the Derby County manager when each of these 15 Rams moments happened?

1 of 15 Who drew their first four matches in charge of Derby County? Steve McClaren Paul Clement

Ned Holmes In my eyes, this would be a huge mistake and should be avoided. Yes, in the past Rahman has shown his quality at a much higher level than the Championship but Lee Buchanan has been one of the Rams stand out players this year and I don’t think it makes sense to look to sign the Chelsea left-back. Buchanan is just 19 and has shown so much promise, I think continuing to put faith in him would be the right decision for Derby. The teenager looks to me like a star in the making and signing Rahman would risk damaging his development. It would be one thing if they were bringing in a guaranteed top performer but the Chelsea outcast is not that.

Would Baba Rahman be a good signing?

Yes Vote No Vote

Alfie Burns

Yeah it could be something that works out. The 26-year-old does boast a fair bit of quality and it’s quite clear that Derby need some fresh blood coming into the club in January. Whether left-back is a pressing issue is up for debate, but if they are going to strengthen that particular position, Rahman would be a steady option. He’s got some great attacking instincts and his adventure on the left would be a welcome positive in the New Year. It wouldn’t be a priority, for me, but if Derby do get it over the line it wouldn’t be the worst transfer decision.