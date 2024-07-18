Highlights Sheffield United must keep Bogle to stay strong & not boost rivals like Leeds United with low fee.

Bogle is crucial for Sheffield's promotion hopes, irreplaceable in Championship level defense.

Contract issues complicate Bogle transfer saga, making it a key decision for player's future.

It has been a very busy summer at Sheffield United so far, as Chris Wilder prepares to build a new squad that he hopes will be able to push for promotion this season.

Major changes have already been made to the group, with some experienced figures having departed Bramall Lane, whilst the additions of Callum O’Hare and Kieffer Moore have brought optimism over what the future could hold.

However, one man who faces an uncertain future is Jayden Bogle, with the right-back on the radar of fellow promotion hopefuls Leeds United.

Sheffield United urged to keep Jayden Bogle amid Leeds United interest

It has been claimed that the Whites have seen two offers already rejected for Bogle, with the Blades determined to hold out for £7m for the 23-year-old, who has entered the final 12 months of his contract at the club.

Of course, losing Bogle would not only weaken Sheffield United, but they would also improve a rival, and, with that in mind, Blades’ fan pundit Owain stressed the need to keep the player, particularly for what he feels is a fee on the low side.

“I think £7m would be a very good price for the buying club. I can’t see why Bogle would want to force his way to Leeds. We’re two clubs with very similar ambitions next season, and, personally, I think we’re in a slightly better position with the first-team we’ve got.

“I can’t see Bogle going anywhere for the time being. With the signings we’re making, and the squad we’re putting together, he’ll see what a huge part of a promotion push he could be involved in.

“He’d be a huge miss if he did go as it’s not easy to find a right-back as good as him for the Championship. If he was to leave, I could see us replacing him with a more defence-minded full-back, as it looks like Wilder is trying to transition to a back four. So, I could see him going for a player who could cover centre-back and right-back, rather than a right wing-back.”

Jayden Bogle contract latest

The contract situation does complicate this matter for Sheffield United, as they’re obviously risking losing Bogle on a free transfer next year if no new deal can be agreed.

Jayden Bogle's league appearances by season, as per FotMob Season Club Division Appearances Goals Assists 2018/19 Derby County Championship 43 2 9 2019/20 Derby County Championship 37 1 5 2020/21 Sheffield United Premier League 16 2 0 2021/22 Sheffield United Championship 22 3 2 2022/23 Sheffield United Championship 20 2 1 2023/24 Sheffield United Premier League 34 3 0

Clearly, the club won’t want that to happen, which is why Leeds feel that a deal can be done in the summer window.

Yet, they have to balance that with appreciating what Bogle can offer right now, and most would agree that he is a top player in the Championship.

So, in an ideal world, they would reach an agreement on a new contract, but if that doesn’t happen, this is a transfer saga that could rumble on until the deadline at the end of August.

Jayden Bogle could have a big decision to make

From the perspective of the player, he will no doubt be weighing up his options and the closer his contract comes to expiring, the more say he has on his future.

Bogle may be open to extending his stay if an offer arrives, or he may feel it’s time for a new challenge. Equally so, he will be aware that a few more doors could open for him if he is available on a free in 2025.

There are plenty of factors to consider here, and it will be interesting to see how it plays out.