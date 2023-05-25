The end of an era could be upon us at Preston North End this summer as Daniel Johnson looks poised to leave the club after eight-and-a-half years of service.

A bargain buy for £50,000 from Aston Villa in January 2015, Johnson has shone for the Lilywhites for a number of years, with a season best of 12 goals and seven assists in the 2019-20 campaign.

Having not always played a major part though under Ryan Lowe in the season just finished, Johnson appears to more than likely be on the move from the Lancashire outfit in the coming weeks.

What is the latest on Daniel Johnson's Preston North End future?

Having signed a new contract in January 2021 until the summer of 2023, Johnson's current deal at Deepdale is coming to an end.

On PNE's official retained list published last week, it was confirmed that the club had offered a new contract to Johnson, but one week on we still do not know if he is planning on accepting or rejecting it.

What we do know is that Stoke City, who are managed by ex-PNE boss Alex Neil, are keen on the Jamaica international, with Sunday Mirror sports editor Darren Witcoop 'expecting' the midfielder to head to the Bet365 Stadium.

What has Carlton Palmer said on Daniel Johnson's expected move from Preston North End to Stoke?

Ex-England international Carlton Palmer, talking to Football League World, has said of Johnson's possible move to the Potters: "Daniel Johnson is set to leave the club after he turned down the offer of a new contract, it's reported that his likely destination is Stoke, reuniting him with his former boss Alex Neil.

"This is a huge loss to Preston North End as he's been their most consistent performer, their most reliable player since their return to the Championship in 2015.

"But, this season his form had dropped off at the tail end of the season and maybe a reunion with Alex Neil can get Stoke going and get him firing on all cylinders again."

Would Daniel Johnson be a good signing for Stoke City?

Having let Nick Powell go this summer after being hit with lots of injuries, Stoke could do with a creative presence in midfield and one that is more likely to stay fit for a season.

At the age of 30, Johnson still has a few years left in him at Championship level, and when actually utilised by Ryan Lowe this season he was still influential in matches.

Johnson's best season in terms of goals and assists came under the management of Alex Neil and he will surely believe that he can get the best out of the Jamaican and he can bring something to the Stoke engine room that they currently don't possess.

And with Stoke not being a million miles away as a place from Preston, Johnson would not have to uproot his family for his next move, so it would work out for all parties.