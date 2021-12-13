‘A huge loss’, ‘Get the chequebook out’ – These Ipswich Town fans react as potential January transfer blow revealed

Ipswich Town could be set to lose Christian Walton next month after it was suggested Brighton would recall the keeper.

The 26-year-old joined the Tractor Boys in the summer window and after a few injury issues he has established himself as the number one at Portman Road.

Walton has particularly impressed in recent games, despite Ipswich’s general inconsistencies, so reports from The Sun which claim Walton will return in the New Year will have concerned all connected to the League One side.

The update states that Brighton plan on bringing the stopper back with the idea of selling him permanently in the window, with Championship clubs known to be keen on Walton.

As you would expect, this is not the news that Ipswich fans wanted to hear, because they recognise just how good Walton has been, and how hard he will be to replace if he does depart.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter to the transfer development…

Now that will be a huge loss — Gary L – Anything Ipswich Town FC (@LOVELLGARY) December 12, 2021

then we had better buy him, simple — Baz Morgan-Smith (@barryksmith) December 12, 2021

We should buy him — David Jones (@daverobinjones) December 12, 2021

Get the chequebook out — Cameron (@lawseyitfc) December 12, 2021

He can only be sold if he’s willing to go to that club. He’ll make more from waiting until the summer. He’s the one who makes the decision not Brighton. — Budgiekiller (@Budgiekiller) December 12, 2021

Relegation here we come — MJ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@MorganSmith1000) December 12, 2021

Not straight forward to just buy him. Championship clubs offer better level and pay but we must try to keep him — Benno (@_teambennett9) December 12, 2021