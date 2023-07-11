Alan Nixon via Patreon is reporting that both Queens Park Rangers and Cardiff City are eyeing a loan deal for the Bobby Thomas.

The 22-year-old defender has just returned to Turf Moor from a loan spell in League One with Barnsley and could now be set for the step up to the Championship, Nixon believes.

Thomas is a Chester-born centre-back who came through the youth ranks at Burnley and has spent most of the last five seasons on various loan spells away from the club.

To date, the 22-year-old has made just a single appearance for the Clarets' first-team. That came in 2020/21, with Thomas starting and playing a full 90 minutes in a 2-0 win over Millwall in the EFL Cup.

His loan spells have included Kendal Town, Barrow, Bristol Rovers, and most recently Barnsley.

He could now be about to make the step up to the Championship, having finally tested himself at League One level last season, making 19 third tier appearances for Bristol Rovers before making 25 for Barnsley as they reached the play-off final.

He is expected to leave Turf Moor on a loan deal again this summer for either QPR or Cardiff.

The interesting thing about this potential deal is that currently, Bobby Thomas' contract at Burnley is due to expire next summer in 2024.

This is based on the fact that Thomas last signed an extension in 2021, when he put pen to paper on a three-year deal at Turf Moor.

What has Carlton Palmer said regarding Cardiff and QPR's move for Bobby Thomas?

Offering his reaction to the news, former England international midfielder Carlton Palmer feels as though Thomas is ready to make the step up and it would be a major coup for whichever of the two sides wins the race for his signature.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, he said: "Cardiff and QPR are both looking at taking Bobby Thomas on loan from Burnley .

"He had a very successful loan spell last season at Barnsley. The centre-back played 25 times, recording three goals and three assists from the middle of defence.

"I think Bobby can make the step up from League One to the Championship, and for whoever gets his signature it will be a huge coup."

Interestingly, if Barnsley had won promotion in May, which they did not end up doing when they lost to Sheffield Wednesday in the final of the League One play-offs, the club would have had the chance to trigger a buy option for Thomas this summer window.

Will Thomas be a good signing for QPR or Cardiff?

Thomas is a promising young defender, and could be a sensible pickup. However, he doesn’t change the outlook entirely at either club, who are both expected to struggle again next season, as things stand.

In particular, the 22-year-old looks like the type of defence-first centre-back Gareth Ainsworth will like in the heart of his side, but he has also never played above League One level previously, and that lack of experience is perhaps a concern.

He needs to be tested at a higher level, though, and Burnley will be keen to see how he does in what would be his latest loan spell away from Turf Moor.