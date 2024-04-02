Highlights Szmodics may flourish at Celtic if he joins, as the club offers Champions League football if they win the league.

Carlton Palmer has backed Sammie Szmodics to flourish at Celtic if he secures a summer move to the Scottish champions.

Sammie Szmodics transfer latest

The Blackburn Rovers forward has enjoyed a remarkable season in the Championship, with his brace in the 5-1 win at Sunderland on Easter Monday taking him to 23 goals for the campaign - the most in the division.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise that there has been plenty of speculation building around the future of Szmodics.

It has been claimed that Luton Town and Brentford are keeping tabs on the player, whilst it was then reported that Celtic could look to bring Szmodics to Parkhead.

The appeal of the club is obvious to the Irish international, as they will be playing Champions League football if they win the league again this season, whilst they’re still guaranteed European football if they come second.

So, it would be a massive challenge for Szmodics, although there have been doubts about whether Celtic have the financial power to win the race for the 28-year-old.

Carlton Palmer on Celtic’s interest in Sammie Szmodics

Bringing in a new attacker is likely to be a priority for Brendan Rodgers in the summer, so this is a potential deal that could be worth monitoring.

Sammie Szmodics' 2023/24 Season Championship Stats (per Sofascore) Goals 23 Assists 4 Shots on Target per game 1.3 xG 18.17 Big chances missed 14 Headed goals 2 Left foot goals 3 Right foot goals 18 Goals from outside the box 4

And, speaking to FLW, ex-England international Palmer made it clear that he feels it could be the right fit for the player and the club.

“He’s having a magnificent season for Blackburn Rovers, the top scorer in the division. He’s in a struggling side, and we know what Blackburn’s situation is, where they look to bring players in and move them on for a significant profit.

“I don’t see any reason why he wouldn’t be a big success at Celtic, and it would be a good move for him.

“At 28, he’s experienced, and Brentford could see him as a good replacement for Ivan Toney, who is almost certain to leave in the summer.

“Szmodics will be in demand, especially if he keeps scoring goals from now until the end of the season. I could see him being a huge success up in Scotland should that move materialise.

“Rovers would rightly want a significant amount to let him go. Someone who scores this many goals in the Championship is worth a lot, which would help Blackburn regroup and give John Eustace the money to try and get the side competing at the other end of the table next season.”

Sammie Szmodics will have a big decision to make about his future

It’s not what Rovers fans will want to hear, but it does seem inevitable that he is going to leave the club in the summer, because he has really been outstanding this season.

At 28, he knows he is at his peak right now, and the opportunity to get a bigger move may not come around. Plus, Blackburn have shown that they will cash in if the right offer arrives.

Of course, Szmodics’ immediate focus will be on Blackburn, as they still have work to do to stay in the Championship despite that excellent win at the Stadium of Light.