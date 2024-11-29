This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Chris Wilder has clarified the position of two of the club's most key loan players.

As the season edges towards the January transfer window, Harry Souttar and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi - on loan from Premier League sides Leicester City and Crystal Palace respectively - have impressed Blades fans so far this season.

United are well in the hunt for automatic promotion, and would currently be top of the table outright were it not for the two-point deduction they faced at the start of the season.

Wilder has made it clear Souttar will remain in S2 beyond the January transfer window and is hopeful Rak-Sakyi will too.

FLW's Blades fan pundit Jimmy expressed his delight with the news and spoke about what it would mean for the club's end goals this season.

Wilder's loan faith "fully justified", with Souttar the stand-out

With the Blades reeling from a woeful relegation from the Premier League last season, Jimmy lauded loanees Souttar, Rak-Sakyi and Alfie Gilchrist - the latter of whom was brought in from Chelsea for the season in August.

"I think all three loan players have all come in and done a tremendous job this season," he said. "They've fully justified the manager's faith in them."

However, Jimmy specifically touched upon Souttar's performances and talked about his value to a team fully in the hunt for an immediate top-flight return.

He said: "Harry Souttar staying is a huge boost to Sheffield United. He's been a constant in this side due to his fantastic performances.

"The fact we've been so defensively solid, he's certainly played his part in that. I think he's our most valuable loan player and the risk of losing him would've been a huge blow, so the fact that he's the one that's secured is reassuring."

According to the Sheffield Star, there were fears Souttar - who was signed for a season-long loan - could have been recalled in the new year. However, the Scotland-born Australian international is said to be enjoying life in S2 and is beyond the minimum number of games he was required to play as part of the loan deal. He therefore cannot be recalled early, according to Wilder.

Harry Souttar Sheffield United stats* (source: FootyStats) Apps Clean Sheets Goals Conceded Yellow Cards 17 10 8 2 *All competitions, correct as of 29/11/2024

"The ball's not in our court"

Jimmy was a little more nervous about the prospect of hanging on to Rak-Sakyi - also signed for the season, despite Wilder being confident his services would be retained beyond January.

"I still am a little concerned about Jesurun Rak-Sakyi because the ball's not in our court," Jimmy said. "He continues to improve game on game and now fits into our side really well.

"He's hit a bit of a vein of form which means he starts. The more important he becomes to us, the more concerned you are of him being called back - particularly with Crystal Palace struggling!"

Despite his reservations, Jimmy has faith in what Wilder has told the media and is hopeful the Blades boss' words come to fruition.

"With Chris Wilder saying that he's confident he stays, you back the manager," he continued. "I'm sure Wilder will be having conversations with Palace all the time, so if he's telling us he's not concerned, then we shouldn't be concerned either."

Rak-Sakyi has four Championship goals to his name in 16 appearances in red and white. This includes a brace against Luton Town along with goals in consecutive games against Coventry City and Oxford United.

Loan recruitment could make or break title fight

With the Championship getting off to an incredibly tight start so far this season, it will likely be down to individual performances to determine who goes up and who is consigned to the play-offs.

United have been smart to bring in two quality players from top-flight clubs, if only for this season. Souttar and Rak-Sakyi are both clearly backed by their parent clubs if they were sent on loan rather than sold permanently.

Therefore, the current situation benefits all parties; the individuals involved get valuable game-time within a quality side, while the Blades get players with both bags of experience and potential to provide an extra boost in quality for their promotion chances.

With Wilder confident these players will remain at Bramall Lane beyond January, Blades fans will no doubt be licking their lips at the boost this will give them for an immediate return to the top flight.