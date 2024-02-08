Highlights Willy Gnonto has scored goals in consecutive games for Leeds United after a goal drought since August.

Gnonto's lack of game time has raised questions about his future, but injuries to other players have given him more starts.

Leeds should consider using Gnonto more centrally or as a backup striker, as his versatility makes him a valuable asset.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Willy Gnonto has scored goals in consecutive games for Leeds United, having not scored since August prior to that.

The 20-year-old bagged the winner in a 1-0 win over Bristol City for three crucial points in the league, before lashing home the opener during the FA Cup victory against Plymouth Argyle.

It was superbly well taken, smashing the ball into the far corner after good anticipation from Sam Byram and a smart and incisive pass from Glen Kamara.

Although Gnonto didn't start regularly for the Whites last season, he was often an exciting option from the bench when given a chance to prove himself. The forward notched four goals and collected a further four assists from 28 games in his first season in the Premier League.

He started the season, but an ankle injury against Hull City allowed others their chance, and he has struggled for starts due to both Crysencio Summerville and Dan James in blistering form of late.

Naturally, due to his lack of game time since then, there have been question marks surrounding his future, but he stayed at Elland Road in January, and an adductor injury for James has allowed Gnonto more starts in the last few weeks, and he has scored two well-taken goals in as many games.

Willy Gnonto's career stats - as of 08/02/24 Club Appearances Goals Assists FC Zurich 74 12 10 Leeds United 54 7 5 Italy 13 1 2

Leeds should utilise Gnonto differently

FLW’s Leeds United fan pundit Kris Smith believes competition for places is a good thing, with the Leeds attacker now coming into form. However, he would like to see the Italian international used more centrally at some point as well.

He said: "For Farke, it might cause some difficult decision headaches in the coming weeks on the right-wing.

"Given that Gnonto is looking like he's getting back to his best, but, at the same time, Dan James is our only real natural right-winger.

"Gnonto is best off the left, that's really obvious to me, but the issue for him is that Crysencio Summerville, his best mate, has that position locked off for as long as he stays as a Leeds player.

"An automatic promotion team like Leeds can't really be relying on the same players each week - Summerville and Rutter that is - to be bailing them out in every match with individual brilliance.

"Having someone like James and Gnonto stepping up is a huge bonus coming into a tough run of games.

"What that means for the starting lineup? It's hard to tell, really. Only time will tell which way Farke sways between Gnonto and James for that right-hand side.

"Gnonto's versatility means we could also be looking to him in other positions - maybe as a back up striker if [Patrick] Bamford picks up another injury.

"Or, one area a lot of fans are keen to see him, is playing just behind the striker, in the position that Rutter and [Joel] Piroe have mostly been occupying."

Related The 12 most exciting EFL Championship youngsters right now (Ranked) FLW look at some of the Championship's top talent aged 21 and under.

Gnonto could replace Dan James

Gnonto is better as a left-sided attacker, cutting into the half spaces to get snapshots away at goal, or to combine quickly with Leeds' central players.

Inverting from the right onto his left-foot is best, but in games against Plymouth and Bristol City, he played as a touchline winger to whip in crosses and has shown more in that regard than in previous early season appearances in that role.

He put in two excellent deliveries on Tuesday, showcasing that he can perhaps play as a high and wide winger, much like James, despite the Welshman's excellent form.

Operating as a secondary-striker or attacking-midfielder, he could also be useful, and is a versatile player in terms of his skill set for many attacking roles.