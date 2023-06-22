West Bromwich Albion could potentially be a troubled club for the 2023-24 season - at least off the pitch anyway.

Their owner Lai Guochuan appears to have lost interest in the club and with parachute payments from their Premier League days now exhausted, the club must be funded in other ways as well as the £20 million loan that was taken out last season.

Albion head coach Carlos Corberan would not have wanted to lose any key players going into the new campaign in August, but it looks as though he will have to see one depart for pastures new in order to ensure the safety of the club.

As first reported by Sky Sports on Wednesday, the Baggies and Burnley were in talks for vice-captain Dara O'Shea to move to the Premier League outfit, and a deal has now been agreed to see the defender head to Turf Moor.

How much are Burnley paying for Dara O'Shea?

Transfer fees in England are always undisclosed, but there has been much speculation over what fee the Baggies will get for O'Shea with suggestions that the Irishman had a release clause in his contract.

That has indeed been confirmed to be the case - The Telegraph's John Percy has revealed that O'Shea has an £8 million clause in his contract at The Hawthorns which if triggered would obviously mean he is free to depart.

However, with the Clarets the only club in the running to sign the 24-year-old, the Albion hierarchy have decided to accept a £7 million offer from the Lancashire outfit in a bid to stabilise the club's finances for the foreseeable future, preventing a further fire-sale of other top talents.

Will Dara O'Shea be a good signing for Burnley and a significant loss for West Brom?

Former West Brom player Carlton Palmer, who started his professional career with the Baggies before going on to play for England, believes that it's a major blow for the Baggies to lose O'Shea, but Burnley are gaining a solid hand at the back.

"West Brom and Burnley have agreed a fee which will see their talented centre-back Dara O'Shea leave the club and return to the Premier League," Palmer said when speaking to Football League World.

"O'Shea is 24 and has 19 senior caps for Republic of Ireland, and was one of if not the brightest young stars at West Brom.

"This is a huge blow for the club and the manager heading into the new season.

"Burnley have acquired a very accomplished centre-back who will only improve over time."