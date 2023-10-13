Highlights Southampton face a significant blow with the hamstring injury to key performer Harwood-Bellis, who has formed a strong partnership with Bednarek in defense.

The absence of Harwood-Bellis presents an opportunity for other members of the squad, such as Charles or Holgate, to step up and fill the defensive void.

Southampton's aim to secure promotion to the Premier League this season is challenged by their current 10th place standing in the Championship table, making Harwood-Bellis' absence all the more impactful.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis has suffered a hamstring injury while on international duty with the England U21 side.

It was confirmed by Southampton that the defender has returned from his time with England to be assessed further to get a better understanding of the extent of his issue.

Harwood-Bellis has been a key performer for Southampton in recent weeks, starting each of their last six league games.

The defender arrived during the summer transfer window from Manchester City as part of a season-long loan agreement.

It remains to be seen for just how long the centre back will potentially be absent for, with further details likely to emerge in the coming days.

How big of a loss is Harwood-Bellis for Southampton?

Carlton Palmer has claimed that this is a huge loss for Russell Martin’s side.

The 57-year-old has praised his recent performances alongside Jan Bednarek, but believes that this could be an opportunity for another member of the Southampton squad to step up in his absence.

“Southampton’s talented on loan centre back Harwood-Bellis has picked up a hamstring injury,” Palmer told Football League World.

“Bellis, who has started the last six competitive Championship games had a shaky start at his new club, but has begun to strike up a really good partnership with Jan Bednarek.

“They’ve only conceded just two goals in their last three games.

“This is a huge blow to Southampton and Russell Martin.

“Harwood-Bellis has pulled out of the England U21 squad and returned to his parent club Manchester City for further assessment.

“Saints already have captain Jack Stephens out of the side with a medium-to-long-term injury, but this may give an opportunity for Shea Charles or Everton loanee Mason Holgate to have a run in the team.”

Where are Southampton in the Championship table?

Championship Table (As it stands w/c October 9th) Team P GD Pts 9 Hull City 11 2 17 10 Southampton 11 -4 17 11 West Brom 11 4 16 12 Swansea City 11 4 16 13 Coventry City 11 4 15 14 Bristol City 11 1 15 15 Millwall 11 -2 15 16 Middlesbrough 11 -1 14

Southampton are aiming to fight for promotion to the Premier League this season, having suffered the drop from the top flight last year.

The Saints have had a mixed start to life in the second division, with the team currently sitting 10th in the table.

Harwood-Bellis has been a standout performer in recent weeks, with his performances helping the Saints to turn their form around after a four-game losing streak in September.

Harwood-Bellis played a key role in Burnley’s promotion to the Premier League last season, making 32 league appearances for the Clarets on their way to the title.

Next up for Martin’s side is a clash away at the MKM Stadium against Hull City on 21 October.

Can anyone step up in the absence of Taylor Harwood-Bellis at Southampton?

The fact Stephens is also out injured does leave the team looking a little light at the back now, but Martin has options.

Holgate is the most obvious choice given his Premier League experience and his suitability to the role.

However, Charles stepping into the role could be a smart solution given his quality in possession.

A hamstring injury hopefully won’t keep Harwood-Bellis out of action for too long, but Martin will have to come up with a solution for the coming weeks that will keep Southampton a bit more defensively solid as they had become porous before Harwood-Bellis’

improved form with Bednarek.