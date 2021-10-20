‘A huge amount of pressure’ – Will Nigel Adkins at Charlton Athletic be the next man to face the sack?

Nigel Adkins’ Charlton Athletic have majorly failed to live up to expectations so far this season and the pressure is building to intolerable levels around the former Southampton manager’s position in the dugout.

The Addicks suffered their eighth league defeat of the season on Tuesday evening at the hands of Accrington Stanley and the fan base’s position on Adkins as manager was made abundantly clear from the stands. Charlton have won two, drawn three and lost eight from their opening 13 matches and with over a quarter of the campaign gone a relegation battle looks likely.

The South Londoners could become seven points adrift if results go against them on Saturday when they travel to play Sunderland. Owner Thomas Sandgaard was in attendance at The Valley on Tuesday evening and has a decision to make over Adkins’ future, the 56-year-old signed a contract until the summer of 2023 in March this year.

FLW writer Toby Wilding, speaking on The Debate on FLW TV, believes that it is not too late for the Addicks to turn their season around if a change is made soon.

Toby Wilding said: “He was there last night (Thomas Sandgaard), he’s going to have heard in clear terms what the Charlton supporters want so you would imagine that’s got to put a huge amount of pressure on Adkins.

“Charlton are expected to push for promotion this season and if they can find something to turn things around quickly, then there’s still more than enough time in the season for them to do that.”

The majority of fan base turned on Nigel Adkins after a defeat at Wycombe Wanderers in mid September. There have been no signs that they are about to turn their form around and will have a mountain to climb if things do not go their way at the weekend.

