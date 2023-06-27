Pundit Carlton Palmer believes it would be a gamble for Sheffield Wednesday to appoint Giuseppe Iachini as their new manager.

Wednesday are on the hunt for a new manager after the shock departure of Darren Moore, who left the club by mutual consent just weeks after leading them to promotion from League One through the play-offs, with The Star revealing that disagreements over transfer policy between Moore and chairman Dejphon Chansiri were a key factor in the decision.

Former manager Carlos Carvalhal was linked with the role, but Chansiri later said there is "no chance" of the 57-year-old returning, while Vitor Campelos and Benito Carbone have both thrown their hat into the ring.

Journalist Alan Nixon reported on Saturday that Iachini was interested in the role and Tuttomercatoweb claim that contact has resumed between the Italian and the Owls after he was overlooked for the Sampdoria job in favour of Andrea Pirlo.

Iachini's most recent managerial position was at Parma, where he was sacked last May after winning just seven of his 25 games in charge, but he has enjoyed success in his career, winning four promotions to Serie A with Chievo, Brescia, Sampdoria and Palermo.

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer warned Wednesday against a move for Iachini, raising concerns about his lack of Championship experience.

"Sheffield Wednesday have been linked with Giuseppe Iachini as their new head coach," Palmer said.

"For me, I think that's a hell of a gamble in the Championship, somebody who has not managed in this league before.

"He's only ever managed in Italy, his record is not fantastic, so I believe this is just paper talk and rumours."

Would Giuseppe Iachini be a good appointment for Sheffield Wednesday?

It is difficult to disagree with Palmer that appointing Iachini would be a huge risk by the Owls.

He has an impressive record of promotions from the Italian second division which could make him suitable for the Championship, while he has managed top flight clubs such as Udinese, Sassuolo, Empoli and Fiorentina.

But as Palmer says, Iachini has only managed in Italy and he does not stay at clubs for a long period of time, so he is unlikely to provide the stability that Wednesday desperately need.

The Owls cannot afford too much of a gamble as a newly-promoted side entering what is set to be an incredibly competitive Championship, so Iachini is an appointment to avoid.