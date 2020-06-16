‘A hefty sum’ – Brentford name their price as Chelsea plot transfer move: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Chelsea have registered their interest in signing Brentford winger Said Benrahma according to a report from RMC Sport.

Benrahma has been hugely impressive with the Bees this season, and has chipped in with ten goals and eight assists in all competitions.

He has played a key role in Brentford’s promotion bid as well, with Thomas Frank’s side sat fourth in the Championship table with nine matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

It appears though his strong showings haven’t gone unnoticed though, with the likes of Arsenal and Leicester City rivalling Chelsea to his signature ahead of the summer transfer window.

It is claimed by RMC Sport that Brentford value Benrahma at a fee in the region of £35.5million, which you would imagine, could put off some potential suitors at this moment in time.

But is Benrahma worth the £35.5million fee that Brentford are demanding from any other interested parties?

We discuss…

George Harbey:

I don’t think you can blame them one bit to be honest.

Benrahma is undoubtedly one of the most exciting players to watch in the Championship, and I think he will be playing Premier League football with or without Brentford in 2020/21.

With another two years left on his contract, and given his importance to the West London side, they have to be demanding that sort of money for Benrahma as he is worth priceless amounts to the club and his quality isn’t too far away from that valuation already.

He’s contributed to nearly 50 goals across two seasons in his first couple of years in England, which is so impressive.

It would be a massive blow to lose him if they do not go up this season.

Sam Rourke:

It’s a real hefty sum for a Championship player there is no denying that.

However, Benrahma is a special footballer and has showcased on numerous occasions this season just how good his ability is, with his trickery, eye for a pass and a goal all exemplary.

If I’m being honest though, a fee of around £25m to £30m may be more realistic as Benrahma is untested in the top-flight and there is a question as to how he would fit into another team’s system with fluid football he’s currently used to at Brentford.

He’s got all the attributes and qualities to make it in the top-flight and I could see his career trajectory following a similar path to his Algerian compatriot, Riyad Mahrez, and it’s clear to see why the Bees are placing such a sizeable price-tag on arguably their most prized asset.

The attacking midfielder has scored ten goals and eight assists in the Championship this season, and his versatility in attacking roles will also play a factor in the value being given to him.

Alfie Burns:

I’m a massive Benrahma fan, but this is staggering and I would be shocked if any Premier League club parted with this type of money for the playmaker.

This summer is going to be a tough one for a lot of clubs and that sort of outlay is going to even make the likes of Chelsea, who have never backed down in the transfer window under Abramovich, curl their toes.

Benrahma offers flair, goals and an unpredictability that has to be admired, but anyone paying this sort of money would be looking for so much more from him.

The step between the top of the Championship and top of the Premier League is massive, but a £35m+ player should make it with ease. That’s something that I don’t see happening with Benrahma.

Is he a Premier League player? Yes. Is he a £20m player? Yes. Is £35.5m a fair valuation? Absolutely not.