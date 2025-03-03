Former Leeds United man Carlton Palmer believes Sheffield United’s pick up of Tyrese Campbell last summer has proven to be a masterstroke for Chris Wilder’s side.

The 25-year-old made the move to Bramall Lane after ending his long association with Stoke City last summer, having come up through the ranks at the bet365 Stadium as a teenager.

Upon the expiry of his contract with the Potters, the recently relegated Premier League side were quick to tie him down to a contract in the Steel City, with his current deal running until the summer of 2027 - with him estimated to be earning £15k-a-week at Bramall Lane.

While he may not have played as much as he may have liked this season, Palmer still believes the frontman has been a valuable pickup for the Blades, after making some big contributions in their push for the top two in the Championship.

Sheffield United, Tyrese Campbell transfer praised after Stoke City departure

Campbell has netted seven times in his 23 league appearances for Sheffield United this season, with just 12 of those performances coming from the first whistle during his time at Bramall Lane.

With the likes of Tom Cannon and Kieffer Moore also competing for a starting berth, the son of former Arsenal striker Kevin has had to wait patiently for his time in the spotlight during the current campaign, while injuries have also taken their toll over the course of the season.

But when he has been afforded an opportunity he has made sure he has taken it, with Saturday’s winner in the 2-1 victory the latest example, as he fired in an unstoppable strike from outside the penalty area to give his side all three points.

Tyrese Campbell Sheffield United Championship stats (FBRef) Appearances 23 Starts 12 Minutes played 1,010 Goals 7 Assists 1 Goal contribution/90 0.71 As of 3/3/25

Added to goals in wins against Stoke City and Blackburn, as well as the only goal of the game in the Steel City Derby against Sheffield Wednesday last November, Campbell is really proving his worth at Bramall Lane this season, and Palmer has been impressed by what he has seen when the forward is fit enough to get on the pitch.

Speaking exclusively to FLW, Palmer said: “Chris Wilder managed to pull off the signing of Tyrese Campbell, and I believe it was a very, very good signing for the football club.

“What Tyrese brings to the football team is not just his goals, I mean he has never been really prolific if you look at Stoke City, his best return is nine goals in 33 games, which he did in 2019/20.

“In 22/23 he scored nine goals again, but he misses a lot of games through injuries, and that would be the only problem for me. If you look at his career, he has missed a lot of games through injury, and I think that 22/23 season was his best at Stoke where he played 41 league games.

“But then after that, he played 33 in 19/20, then his next best tally was 26, 16, 23 and 14, so that is the only problem for me, but he knows where the back of the net is.

“He is a handful, he holds the ball up and it is a good bit of business. If Sheffield United get back to the Premier League they will look back at it and think it was a good bit of business when we managed to get him in on a free.”

Tyrese Campbell praised for positive attitude after Sheffield United switch

Campbell has been widely praised for his attitude since moving to Bramall Lane last summer, with the attacker giving his all for the club despite rarely earning a start under boss Wilder.

That mindset has pleased his manager, and has also caught the eye of Palmer, with the former England international singing the 25-year-old’s praises after playing his part across the campaign as United look to earn an immediate return to the top flight.

He continued: “From what I hear, he is brilliant in the dressing room with the lads, he is a team player and you can see that when you watch him this season.

“When I watched him play up front on his own this season against Coventry, he scored the goal, they had a man sent off and they had to take him off, and there was no moaning and he just got on with it.

“That is testament to what Tyrese is about on and off the football pitch, it is a good bit of business from Sheffield United.”

In a promotion-winning side you need all sorts of players to contribute towards the winning mentality built into the squad; some will be regular contributors, some will chip in when the going gets tough, and some will be there to pick you up off the floor when you need it the most.

Every one of those traits is important in getting over the line come the end of the season, as Wilder knows all too well, and that astute summer pickup is looking better with each passing day as the race for automatic promotion looks set to go down to the wire.