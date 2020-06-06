‘A great swap deal’ – Noel Whelan makes QPR transfer suggestion involving West Ham United

It has previously been reported by Football Insider that West Ham United are plotting a transfer swoop for QPR midfielder Eberechi Eze.

The 21-year-old has been hugely impressive for the Hoops this term, and has chipped in with 12 goals and eight assists in all competitions this term for Mark Warburton’s side.

One player that has also caught the eye for QPR this season is Jordan Hugill, with the forward scoring 13 goals in 37 appearances for the club on loan from West Ham.

Speaking in an interview with Football Insider, former Leeds man Noel Whelan felt that Eze would be a strong addition to the West Ham side next season, and has been impressed with what he’s seen from the youngster.

“I’d like to have Eze on board, I really admire him, I think he’s a fantastic midfield player.

“He’s very comfortable on the ball, very composed, great engine, gets forward, great feet going into that final third, I’ve praised him so much when I’ve been at Leeds and seen him, watched him play and I’ve seen him grow and get better.

“He seems like a great acquisition for the future, to get a player like that on board, because I think he’ll be a fantastic player, I really do. It doesn’t surprise me that clubs like West Ham are looking at him.”

Whelan went on to admit that both clubs should be looking at a swap deal between Hugill and Eze, with the former Leeds player outlining that it would be a good move for both parties involved.

“It would be a great swap deal. The clubs will be happy with that, he’ll have the opportunity to showcase his ability at the very top level with West Ham.”

Can you score full marks on this higher or lower QPR quiz?

1 of 15 Ian Gillard's apps to Dave Clement's Higher Lower

The Verdict:

This isn’t a bad shout by Whelan.

Eze has been nothing-short of brilliant for QPR this season, and he’s shown that he’s more than capable of playing at a higher level than the Championship.

Hugill has looked sharp in front of goal for Mark Warburton’s side this term, and I think that QPR should look to include him any potential agreement for Eze to head to West Ham in the summer.

It would be frustrating to lose him, but he’s clearly destined for a move to a bigger club in the Premier League.