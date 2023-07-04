This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United have set their sights on potentially signing Karl Darlow.

According to The Northern Echo, Leeds have joined the race to sign the Newcastle United shot-stopper.

The Championship side may have to fend off interest in the player from Middlesbrough and Bournemouth, with Hull City having now dropped out of the race to sign the Englishman.

Would Karl Darlow be a good signing for Leeds United?

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether Darlow would be a good addition to the Leeds United squad…

Brett Worthington

It isn’t a surprise that Leeds are looking for a new goalkeeper this summer, as they have suffered in that area for a while, but it is a surprise that their search has taken them to Karl Darlow.

There is no doubt that the 32-year-old is a very good goalkeeper at Championship level, but considering the options out there and the players they have been linked with, you might have expected someone with a bit more quality.

Darlow would be a very good squad addition, but there would be doubts if he is good enough for a team like Leeds, who should be competing at the top end of the table.

Plus, Leeds will hope to be back in the Premier League next season, and there would be big concerns with Darlow as their number one at that level.

So, it may be wiser for the club to look at alternative options.

Adam Jones

This deal has to be dependent on Illan Meslier leaving - because Darlow shouldn't be coming in as a number two.

His wages would probably be too expensive for him to sit on the bench, so they shouldn't be looking to bring Darlow in as anything other than their number one stopper.

He would be a great starting option for Leeds to have though - because he has a decent amount of experience under his belt in the top two tiers of English football and that sort of experience is needed in the goalkeeping department.

The Whites can't afford to take a risk in this area, so having Darlow would be ideal.

Whether they can afford him remains to be seen - but player sales should raise enough revenue for him to be recruited.

Declan Harte

Darlow will only sign for Leeds if he can be guaranteed regular game time, so this move may depend on the future of Illan Meslier.

While Leeds face competition from Middlesbrough and Bournemouth for his signing, a move to Elland Road may still be tempting for the 32-year-old.

Premier League would be his ideal preference, but if he is being targeted as a Meslier replacement then he may fancy his chances in trying to help Leeds gain promotion.

The Whites would do well to sign Darlow if Meslier leaves, as he could be an affordable option to replace the Frenchman.

Darlow is a dependable shot-stopper with plenty of Premier League experience, so would be a solid signing for Leeds.