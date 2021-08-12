Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘A great signing this’ – Many Charlton Athletic fans react as club strike transfer agreement

5 mins ago

Charlton Athletic have secured the signing of Crewe Alexandra winger Charlie Kirk. 

The 23-year-old, who has put pen-to-paper on a four-year contract with The Addicks, arrives at The Valley for an undisclosed fee.

Kirk netted six times for The Alex last season, grabbing a further eight assists in the club’s first season back in League One.

Crewe finished in a respectable 12th-placed position, with Kirk starting all but five league games.

The season prior, the exciting winger scored seven times and recorded 14 assists – a season that ultimately ended in promotion for the Cheshire club.

Kirk also was named in the League 2 Team of the Year during the 2019/20 campaign, along with teammate Perry Ng, who has since gone on to cut it at Championship level with Cardiff City.

Kirk is a product of Crewe’s academy system, progressing through the ranks with The Railwaymen, before making his debut at first-team level in 2016.

Since his first appearance, he has scored 32 times and assisted a further 41 in Crewe colours and has just surpassed the 200-game mark in all competitions.

The Charlton website has cited his creativity and defensive work rate as two of the key factors behind the signing.

Here, we take a look at how some Charlton fans have reacted to the signing of Charlie Kirk…


