‘A great signing’ – EFL ace touted to be roaring success at Celtic if he signs

Quoted by Football Insider, former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has said that Celtic would be getting a top player if they managed to sign Jamal Lowe and that the winger would be a real success at the Hoops.

Celtic’s challenge for a tenth title in a row in Scotland begins next month and Hoops fans will be excited to see if they can achieve that record.

Certainly, Rangers will be looking to stop them but the Hoops are the team to beat and they will be looking to add to their side this summer in order to maintain their dominance north of the border.

For Whelan, then, Lowe would be a good way of doing that, with him saying:

“He has power, strength, pace and can do a box-to-box job as well. I have no doubt that he would be a great signing for Celtic.

“He would fit into the Neil Lennon plays. A fast winger who would add attacking quality and bring strength in depth.

“Wigan, for all their financial difficulties, will have to sell players so Celtic could get him at a bargain price.”

The Verdict

Lowe is at a Wigan side that could be forced to sell their best players to keep things afloat in terms of their balance sheet.

Certainly, he is one of their best players and would likely be a hit with Celtic fans who would love his pace and directness out wide.

Playing for a club like the Bhoys is an opportunity few players are offered in their careers and it is bound to tempt Lowe, but it remains to be seen if anything comes of it.