‘A great replacement for Hector Bellerin’ – Arsenal plot move for Norwich City star: The verdict

Max Aarons has emerged as a transfer target for Arsenal, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Norwich City full-back is attracting plenty of attention after a wonderful couple of seasons at Carrow Road where he proved himself in the Premier League before helping the club to secure promotion from the Championship this term.

Manchester United, Everton and West Ham are also said to be keen, but with the Gunners entering the mix there’s a feeling that Mikel Arteta will fancy his chances of doing a deal.

So would a move to Arsenal be a good move for Max Aarons?

The team at FLW have their say…

Chris Thorpe

I think Aarons would be a great replacement for Hector Bellerin, with the Spaniard having been strongly linked with a move away from North London recently.

He’s young, he’s English and he fits the bill for what Mikel Arteta looks for in an attacking full back.

There’s no doubt that he won’t come cheap, but signing the Norwich man would be an addition that would be made with the future in mind.

His best years are ahead of him and with the platform that Arsenal could give him, he could go on to become one of the best players in the world in his position.

George Harbey

I think this would be a great signing to be honest.

I haven’t been convinced by Hector Bellerin, or Arsenal’s options at right-back in general for a long time now, and their defence needs some serious work.

Aarons has had three excellent seasons in first-team football, and even in the Premier League last season, he didn’t look out of place whatsoever.

He’s attracting plenty of interest from some pretty high-profile sides, and I think he’d be a regular if he did make the move to the Emirates.

For the short-term and the long-term, this would be a shrewd addition for the Gunners.

Ben Wignall

If the reports are true that Hector Bellerin will be free to leave for the right price in the summer, then Arsenal definitely need to be in the market for a right-back and Aarons definitely fits the bill. Some Arsenal fans will probably be sceptical as to whether Aarons is of the required quality for the Gunners yet, but I believe he is and considering I think Tottenham should be doing all they can to try and sign him, that means I think Arsenal would be good for him as well. Mikel Arteta – like many head coaches at the top level – likes his full-backs to bomb up the pitch and get as high as possible and Aarons can do exactly that. He would be a long-term investment considering he’s only 21 and if I were on the Arsenal transfer team I’d consider making him one of the summer’s top targets – there isn’t many right-backs around with his skill-set and his potential.