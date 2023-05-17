This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leo Hjelde signed for Rotherham United in January on a six-month loan from Premier League side Leeds United.

The 19-year-old helped secure Rotherham's place in the division for next season, which is the first time the club have not been involved in either a promotion or relegation since the 2015/16 season.

The Millers have been one of the EFL's yo-yo clubs in recent times but kept their place in the Championship for a second-straight season.

Rotherham found themselves under new management after losing Paul Warne in September to Derby County, with former Exeter City manager Matt Taylor coming in as his successor and able to secure survival.

Hjelde was signed by Taylor in January and played 13 times for the Championship's 19th-placed finishers. Prior to his move to South Yorkshire, he had managed only five senior appearances for Leeds.

Should Rotherham United sign Leo Hjelde from Leeds again?

FLW’s Rotherham fan pundit Tom Eyre believes any deal for the 19-year-old will hinge on Leeds remaining in the Premier League, but he was extremely impressed during his stint at the club, he said: "Personally, I thought Hjelde was a brilliant player for us."

"If we do re-sign him, I think that that would be a good call. You can't argue that he had a bad season, but I trust the manager really. Whatever he thinks is best for us, I think is best for us.

"If he wants to sign him back, that would mean it's a good call; but with Leeds looking like they're going down, I can see them holding onto him and playing him wherever they are next season.

"I think he's that good of a player. He had some rough moments, some shaky moments for us, but it's all part of the learning curve, and I think he learnt really quickly.

"Personally, I'd like to see him come back, but if he doesn't, I'm not going to be too upset about the issue.

"He's a great player and he's going to have a bright future."

Leo Hjelde's Leeds United future

Hjelde played predominantly at left-back this season despite joining the Whites as a centre-back.

His versatility means he is definitely one to consider for Leeds, irrespective of which league they find themselves in next season.

Leeds have one specialist left-back at the club in Junior Firpo, which certainly opens the door to the possibility of the Norwegian youth international picking up minutes next season.

If Leeds are a second tier side, then Hjelde is certainly one to consider for them next season not least because his ceiling is very high as a player.