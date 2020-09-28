‘A great piece of business’ – Details of West Brom’s proposed deal for EFL player emerges: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Bromwich Albion are reportedly in talks over a deal to sign Huddersfield Town striker Karlan Grant, who is top of their summer shopping list.

According to the Express & Star, West Brom are in talks with the Terriers over a deal that would see them pay a £5 million loan fee to sign the striker on a temporary deal for the 2020/21 campaign with a further £13 million to be paid to sign him permanently if they avoid relegation.

But is the deal a good one for those involved?

We asked our FLW writers for their thoughts…

George Dagless

It’s a lot of money for a loan but I am guessing Albion think they can get a permanent deal done in the future so why not pay up a bit now.

Obviously, if they decide that they don’t want him or like him they have paid a decent amount of money to find that out but, of course, that can happen with permanent deals and at least there’d be no headaches trying to move him on as his loan would just end.

The future fee on top makes it an expensive deal right now but if he proves himself at Albion it could end up being a snip.

George Harbey

It’s a great piece of business.

West Brom obviously need to bring in another striker to help them pick up results and stay in the Premier League, and even though Callum Robinson has been impressive, I have my doubts over whether he’s an out-and-out striker capable of scoring 10+ goals this term.

Grant is an excellent striker who scored a hatful of goals for a relegation-threatened side last term, and he didn’t look out of place in the Premier League the season before, either.

He has shown that he is capable of leading the line and playing up top on his own which would help him fit into Slaven Bilic’s style of play, and he is also a powerful, quick player who could cause damage in the Premier League.

£18million for a player of his quality would be money well spent, I feel.

Jacob Potter

I think this makes sense.

Grant clearly doesn’t have much of a future with Huddersfield Town, as he’s not been involved in this year’s league campaign for Carlos Corberan’s men.

He’s already shown that he can play at a higher level than the Championship, having caught the eye with a number of impressive performances last season for the Terriers.

Huddersfield would surely want the full fee up-front ideally, but at least with £5 million first, they can reinvest those funds before the summer transfer window closes.

Then, at the end of this year’s campaign, they’ll have more funds to invest into their squad once the move becomes permanent.