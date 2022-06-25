“A great option for us” – Coventry City eyeing move for Derby County defender

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Coventry City have emerged as potential suitors for Derby County full-back Lee Buchanan.

As per DerbyshireLive, via CoventryLive, the Sky Blues are one of a number of clubs interested in a move for the 21-year-old.

This update emerged recently after it had been reported that representatives of the 21-year-old are locked in a contract ‘war’ with Derby County regarding a recent extension to Buchanan’s contract.

That extension will see him remain at Pride Park until next summer, whereas the player’s representatives seemingly feel he should be allowed to leave on a free transfer this time around.

With that in mind, we asked Coventry City fan pundit Neil Littlewood for his thoughts on the links to the full-back.

“Lee Buchanan would be an amazing signing.” Neil told FLW.

“Looking at the fact he played left hand side of the defence, left-wing-back etcetera, for the last three seasons we’ve had a loan player at left-wing-back.

“Yeah, we signed Bidwell in January, didn’t really set the place alight but looked really settled playing left-centre-back.

“If we can get a young, exciting player like Buchanan in permanently rather than relying on a loan again then I think that’s a great option for us.

“We’ve got to replace Maatsen, obviously, who looks like he’s going to Holland. All the best to him, he was so exciting, attacking and brought so much to our play – hopefully Buchanan can do the same.”

Neil continued: “It’s a shame about his contract situation at Derby. I feel for Derby and the Derby fans with everything that’s going on there but we need to be a little bit ruthless. Other clubs will look to do it and I think we need to do the same.”

“Really looking forward to seeing how this one progresses and if he comes, I think he’s going to be a fantastic signing for Coventry.”

The Verdict

Lee Buchanan would be an excellent addition at Coventry City.

There is no doubting, though, that the circumstances surrounding his potential departure are very murky.

The EFL have backed Derby in exercising their option to extend his current deal, which makes you question where his representatives are coming from.

They will have ideas of their own, no doubt, and with the mess going on at Derby, you can’t blame them for not wanting their client – a young, talented footballer – there, when he has plenty of options to move on.

Indeed, it will certainly be interesting to see how this one develops in the coming weeks.