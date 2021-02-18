‘A great option for Bristol City’ – Pundit tips 53-y/o for Robins’ manager role

Derby County defender Curtis Davies is of the opinion that Paul Cook would be a great managerial appointment for Bristol City as they continue to look for a new manager.

Dean Holden was dismissed from the job at Ashton Gate earlier this week with the Robins on a harmful run of six defeats in a row, leaving their play-off challenge bent and buckled.

Indeed, it’s going to have to be some turnaround from the Robins if they are to make the top six this season and whoever comes in to replace Holden will surely be just focusing on getting results on the board first and foremost before having lofty ambitions.

For Davies, with that said, Cook could be perfect after his fine job at Wigan last season where they went on a superb run late on as they tried to overcome a 12-point deduction.

Quoted by EFL on Quest, he said:

“I think Paul Cook is a great option for Bristol City, if you look at his record at the back end of his Wigan tenure, going off the last 15 games they would have won the league!”

The Verdict

Cook’s stock is perhaps higher at the moment than it has ever been and it is clear that his next job needs to be one where he feels he can really show what abilities he has as a coach.

He’s been waiting for the right job and perhaps Bristol City represents that, with a good structure and talented bunch of players available at Ashton Gate.

It’s an attractive job for the right person, the Robins just need to find out who that is.