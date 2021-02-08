Football pundit Kevin Phillips has told Football Insider that he believes Kaide Gordon’s move from Derby to Liverpool is a great opportunity for the youngster to prove himself at one of the biggest clubs in the world.

The highly-rated teenager recently completed a move to Anfield and will now be seeking to hone his skills with the Reds in their academy set up after progressing through the ranks with the Rams.

Still aged only 16, Gordon has already been earmarked as one of the brightest players of his age and made his Derby debut back in December before departing for pastures new earlier this month.

Speaking about the player, Phillips was quick to talk about how big of an opportunity this will be for the winger:

“Unfortunately, Derby have had to sell. It is a real shame but finances are difficult.

“It is brilliant for the lad though. I know him and I know his parents because he was at the academy with my lad. It is a great opportunity for the kid. They will be absolutely delighted to be joining one of of the biggest clubs in the world.

“You could see that he had ability when he was coming through.

“Derby have been known for bringing their youngsters into the first team and then selling them on. It is disappointing to see him leave at such a young age from a Derby point of view.”

Before leaving Pride Park, Gordon registered a respectable three goals and two assists for the Rams at youth level this term and will now be seeking to repeat that feat with his new club.

The Verdict

This move won’t come as much of a surprise to Derby fans as it had been mooted for a good while after Gordon had been handed a run out in the first team just prior to the beginning of the new year.

At the very least, the Rams will be pleased to have received at least some compensation for a player that has progressed through their academy system.

The player’s departure once again underlines how prolific an academy the club has and it continues to be one of the best in the EFL at the time of writing.

Holding onto these talented young players and selling them on for profit some way down the line is a great tactic to have and many at the club will be hoping that it is a trend which continues for many years.