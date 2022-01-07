‘A great opportunity’ – Everton’s interest in current Nottingham Forest player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Reports emerged this morning that James Garner is a transfer target of Everton this month according to Football Insider.

The 20-year-old is currently enjoying a season-long loan move at Nottingham Forest from Manchester United and has attracted Premier League interest as a result. Garner has a contract at Old Trafford until the summer of 2024 but at present will be focused on pushing for a top six finish in the second tier with Forest.

Everton have not been able to splash the cash as they have done in previous windows recently, which would suggest why they are looking to the future and looking to sign more up and coming players like Garner. With a lot of injury prone midfielders currently at the club, they may well be first team opportunities at Goodison Park in the second half of the season, so it will be interesting to see what Garner’s choice is.

Here, we have gathered the thoughts of a selection of FLW writers to see whether they believe Garner is ready for the step up and would prove a good signing for the Toffees…

Declan Harte

Garner has been gaining experience in the Championship for a season and a half now, but the jump up to a Premier League club like Everton would be a big step to make mid-season.

It’s unlikely he will slot straight into the Everton starting team so he could be giving up some of his playing time if this deal goes through.

However, getting the experience of being coached by Rafa Benitez is a great opportunity for Garner. Given how poor Everton have been this season, there is also every chance he does earn his way into the starting team by the end of the season.

If he can do that then it will show Man United that he might be ready to play a role in their squad next season. Whereas, by staying with Forest, it’s unlikely he will do anything in the Championship to show the United hierarchy he is ready for that next big step into their squad.

It would be a disappointing loss for Forest, but this might just be the next step Garner needs to make in his career development path.

George Dagless

I think it’s a bit early for him to be moving to a club like Everton and really making a big difference.

He’s had a really decent time of things at Nottingham Forest and I think the best place for him at the moment is to be staying with the Reds and working under Steve Cooper.

Rafael Benitez is obviously a world-class coach and could help develop Garner even further as a footballer but playing time is the ultimate source of improvement for a player and I just don’t think he’d be getting much of that at Goodison Park, despite Everton’s current injury predicament.

Indeed, a loan deal like that could actually hamper Garner’s progress and I think for now he is better off remaining at Forest.

Ned Holmes

I’m excited by the prospect of seeing James Garner tested at Premier League level regularly but it’s hard to say whether he’s ready to really make an impact.

At times with Nottingham Forest, he’s looked a class above but there have been other games when he’s struggled to influence proceedings.

From a United perspective and with Garner in mind, the move will be an appealing one and I think if Everton can guarantee him minutes then Forest will be at serious risk of losing the midfielder.

I’m not sure he’s a better player than the likes of Allan or Doucoure but he should provide Benitez with a new option and that’s exactly what the Toffees need right now.